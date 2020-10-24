© J. Greaves/Cardiff University/JAXA / AP



Vladimir Putin has called on the people of the world to come together and "tend to our planet" for future generations.Putin was speaking on Thursday to the Valdai Club, a Russian discussion forum attended by influential politicians, academics and business leaders, and visited yearly by the president. In recent years, the annual meeting has been held in Sochi, but this year it took place online.the Russian president said. "This problem calls for practical action and much more attention on our part. It has long stopped being the domain of abstract scientific interests but now concerns nearly every inhabitant of the planet Earth."Russia is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of global warming, as 65 percent of the country's territory is made up of permafrost.According to the president, Russia's climate crisis could snowball quickly, as, and has the potential to spiral out of control."Do we want the Earth to become like Venus, a hot, dry, and lifeless planet?" Putin asked. "I would like to remind you that the Earth has an average surface temperature of 14°C (57°F) while on Venus it's 462°C."While the president offered a portrait of a grim potential future, the effects of climate change in Russia are already visible.Despite Putin's warnings that earthlings should stop the planet from becoming like Venus, Russia appears to have claimed the second planet from the Sun for itself. In September, the country's space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin announced that Roscosmos plans to send a mission there."Missions to Venus are a part of the government's program of Russia's space exploration for 2021-2030."