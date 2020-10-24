Putin was speaking on Thursday to the Valdai Club, a Russian discussion forum attended by influential politicians, academics and business leaders, and visited yearly by the president. In recent years, the annual meeting has been held in Sochi, but this year it took place online.
"Tensions have reached a critical point. We can see this in climate change," the Russian president said. "This problem calls for practical action and much more attention on our part. It has long stopped being the domain of abstract scientific interests but now concerns nearly every inhabitant of the planet Earth."
Russia is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of global warming, as 65 percent of the country's territory is made up of permafrost. Any ecological change will have enormous consequences for Russia's infrastructure, and could have a massive knock-on effect on its economy.
"It affects pipeline systems, residential districts built on permafrost, and so on," Putin explained. "If as much as 25 percent of the near-surface layers of permafrost, which is about three or four meters, melt by 2100, we will feel the effect very strongly."
According to the president, Russia's climate crisis could snowball quickly, as melting permafrost would stimulate methane emissions, and has the potential to spiral out of control.
Comment: There are other concerns with regards to the methane deposits in Russia: New 50-metre deep 'crater' found blasted open on Yamal peninsular, Siberia
"Do we want the Earth to become like Venus, a hot, dry, and lifeless planet?" Putin asked. "I would like to remind you that the Earth has an average surface temperature of 14°C (57°F) while on Venus it's 462°C."
While the president offered a portrait of a grim potential future, the effects of climate change in Russia are already visible. In June, a Siberian village broke the record for the highest temperature ever recorded inside the Arctic Circle, at 38°C. Later that month, wildfires were spotted in the far-north of Yakutia, an area usually associated with some of the lowest-ever recorded temperatures.
Despite Putin's warnings that earthlings should stop the planet from becoming like Venus, Russia appears to have claimed the second planet from the Sun for itself. In September, the country's space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin announced that Roscosmos plans to send a mission there.
"We believe that Venus is a Russian planet, so we shouldn't fall behind," he said. "Missions to Venus are a part of the government's program of Russia's space exploration for 2021-2030."
Comment: Back in 2017 Putin and the Kremlin were quoted as saying that climate changes appear to be part of cyclical process and that humans weren't responsible: And yet we now have these seemingly conflicting statements at the recent Valdai meeting. Is Putin, as seems to be that case with the coronavirus farce, going along with the erroneous mainstream narrative to appease the general public, or is it due to pressure? Or has he changed his mind?
One thing seems pretty clear, our climate is changing and it has been, overall, cooling for at least the last 20 years and the trend is expected to continue for the foreseeable future: