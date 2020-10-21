Nine people have died after getting flu shots in South Korea in the past week, raising concerns over the vaccine's safety just as the seasonal inoculation programme is expanded to head off potential COVID-19 complications.Five new deaths were reported on Wednesday alone, but authorities had no plans to suspend the vaccination programme, unless investigations, including post mortems, revealed a link, which preliminary findings had not."We have reviewed whether it is appropriate to continue the vaccination or better to suspend and wait for the results," health official Kim Joong-gon told a briefing."We came to the conclusion that the deaths had no direct relations with the vaccination."Kim said a preliminary investigation into six victims revealedHealth officials also said no toxic substances had been found in the same vaccine administered to other people.With winter approaching, the country is planning to inoculate 30 million people in a bid to prevent the health system being overloaded by patients with flu and COVID-19 exposure.However,Officials said 8.36 million people have been given the free flu vaccine since inoculations resumed on Oct. 13., according to Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) chief Jeong Eun-kyeong -Since 2009, some 25 people who received a seasonal flu vaccination have died, but cause-and-effect has not been established, Jeong said.Suppliers of the vaccines for this year's programme include LG Chem Ltd and Boryung Biopharma, a unit of Boryung Pharm Co. Ltd.. A Boryung official said it has no immediate comment. LG Chem said it would follow government advice.