Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took questions from audience members at an ABC News town hall event — including some, it turns out, from friendly sources.Osburn helped create the Philly for Pete group, which represented Buttigieg in a Philadelphia Pride parade and hosted his husband Chasten in the spring of 2019."I think he has strength in foreign policy, and I think he's going to actually be around for climate change, so I think he has a lot of credibility on climate change," Osburn said of Buttigieg in 2019 , who later endorsed Biden for president. "He and Chasten both have student debt themselves, so I think they have a lot of credibility on that, too. And I think people are just really excited about his campaign."The Victory Institute, an organization that says it is "dedicated to elevating openly LGBTQ leaders who can further equality at all levels of government," also listed Osburn as a "Senior Speechwriter" in the Obama Small Business Administration.Nanes tweeted words of support after his wife asked about Biden's LGBT policies, invoking her transgender daughter. "Our children and I are so proud of our @MiekeHaeck for her courage in asking this question of @JoeBiden and so grateful to our next President for his caring and decisive answer in support of transgender and all LGBTQ people," Nanes wrote.Earlier this month, the Washington Free Beacon reported that voters identified as "undecided" at a previous NBC town hall event with Biden already declared support for the Democratic nominee.