"Vice President Biden, you owe the people of America an apology because it turns out you are a corrupt politician.



"The Biden family treated the vice presidency as a for-profit corporation, flying around the globe, collecting millions of dollars from China and Ukraine and Russia and other countries.



"These emails show that Biden's repeated claim that he has never spoken to Hunter about his business dealings were a complete lie. He's trying to cover up a massive pay for play scandal at the heart of his vice presidency.



"Hunter was being paid for access to his vice-president father, who was specifically put in charge of Ukraine and Russia. It's a corrupt family. Joe Biden personifies the selfish and corrupt globalists who got rich and powerful at your expense."

President Trump on Wednesday slammed Joe Biden as "corrupt" following The Post's bombshell exposé on Hunter Biden's alleged hard drive and emails linking the Democratic presidential candidate to his son's job at a Ukrainian energy company.Trump told a rally crowd in Des Moines, Iowa:reported by The Post,— appearing to debunk Biden's claim he didn't speak with his son about his "overseas business dealings."Biden's campaign said Wednesday in a carefully worded statementTrump said the reporting indicates, however, that "Joe Biden has been blatantly lying about his involvement in his son's corrupt business dealings." locking down White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's account for sharing the article and said social networks are taking down negative stories about Biden "almost before they even go up."Trump said there wasHe said the social networks never removed disputed stories about his alleged links to Russia. "False and libelous stories, every day, false and libelous stories, and they knew they were false, too... they were never taken down by Twitter or Facebook," Trump said.From Air Force One before the rally,Trump told rallygoers, "Now we can see clearly that Biden is a corrupt politician who shouldn't even be allowed to run for the presidency."Biden, who led the Obama administration Ukraine policy, said last year,Twitter said Wednesday it prevented users from tweeting or direct-messaging a link to the article because it violated a ban on distributing hacked material.The repairman says he legally accessed the content under an abandonment contract clause when Hunter Biden did not collect a damaged laptop within 90 days.