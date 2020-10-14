left is "armed and ready to go" in the event of civil war

Kristopher Jacks: "If you want to do some Versailles shit. If you want to do some Antifa shit. You really want to change this country that way, with violence, there's only one way to do it. You gotta get people that are close to billionaires and start just, random billionaires start turning up dead. And nobody knows what the f**ks going on. Nobody knows. Nope, I don't know. They just turned up dead. And just three or four of 'em is all it's going to take. All it's going to take is a pattern of I don't know, I don't know man. I don't know what happened. Just showed up that way. I walked in. That's how it was. That's the only way that's, you do that to three or four people enough to say that this is a pattern, and this is why - draw a dollar sign on their desk or whatever you do, that's what it's going to take. It's going to take a strategic hit against the .1% that's in charge, cause that's who it is. Killing random Nazis in the street, random f**king bootlickers."



Journalist: "But like who are those like three or four billionaires right now that if it went to that?"



Jacks: "Doesn't matter."



Journalist: "Doesn't matter who."



Jacks: "Doesn't matter who... I mean Bezos at the top of the list."



Journalist: "Who?"



Jacks: "Bezos."

Kristopher Jacks: "I think the right wing has a monopoly right now on strong, violent rhetoric, and I think they underestimate how many people on the left are organized, trained, armed, and ready to go should they decide to do their sh*t. And I think all it will take is our numbers and a reminder that yeah, there's a reason you guys feared the Communists more than you feared the Nazis."



Journalist: "So, you think the right wing — "



Jacks: "They're a bunch of b*tches. They're b*tch *ss bootlickers, man."



Journalist: "Who's the people on the left though?"



Jacks: "Doesn't matter. We have the army already. We're gonna show up in numbers. We're gonna show up in mass."



"We have Jacks on tape saying: 'I will knock people down the stairs as long as they don't die to make this happen' and 'When I look at everything, I mean again, I believe there is absolutely justified violence in all sorts of circumstances,'" O'Keefe said.



Journalist: "What do you think about like Antifa?"



Jacks: "Antifa's great, man. I think it's uh, Charlottesville dude. When you got people marching in the street, running people over and sh*t like that, you got people firing guns, trying to provoke sh*t, yeah even people there that are willing to stand between them and ordinary people."



Journalist: "Yeah, I like that hit-the-streets-type mentality, you know.



Jacks: "Yeah, no and there's definitely, there are definitely times for it, I just don't think it's uh, I mean it's--that awesome thing that's, one of those cards you have to have in your back pocket, man. Martin Luther King wouldn't have been as successful if it wasn't for Malcolm X and Nation of Islam, Black Panthers, all of them doing their thing too."



Jacks: "But they ain't stabbing mother f**kers like they used to. They don't have to though cause they used to stab people. See? And that's all we gotta say. Guillotines motherf**ker. That's all we gotta say. Option A, what I'm proposing. Option two, slicey bois. What are your choices? Which one do you want?"



Journalist: "What do you mean? Guillotines?"



Jacks: "Unions have power because they used to stab mother f**kers, they used to bury people beneath Giants Stadium. We have power. Populist uprisings have power because we used to kill people. We used to hang people from gas stations. We used to cut off their heads. We don't have to actually cut heads. We just have to say that we're willing to cut off heads. You know what I'm saying? Nobody wants a slicey boi. Nobody wants one of those."

Plan to control Biden

Prominent Colorado Democrat Khristopher Jacks, who sits on the executive committee for the state's Democratic party and chairman of leftist organization "Our Revolution" was caught on undercover footage by Project Veritas

Jacks also condemned moderate Democrats, which he says is 'half his struggle.'

"It's with f**kin moderates in the Democratic Party with all these people that are just scared of Trump. 'Oh my God. I'm so scared. I got to do something,' which is show up and piss off leftists."

According to Jacks, if Joe Biden wins the election, he knows the former VP will adopt the radical left's agenda.

"As long as there's progressive legislation that comes across his desk, I am confident we can occupy his house. We know where he'll live, and yeah, he wants to veto Medicare For All. Let him veto it! He's never leaving that house again without protest."

Watch the full video below:

He has also been pending the results of an investigation.