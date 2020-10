© Patrick Semansky - Pool via CNP



Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee devoted their opening statements on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to repeating a shameless lie. Why can't they share their real reasons for opposing her?The Democrats, one after another, claimed that confirming Barrett would result in ObamaCare being overturned when the court takes it up Nov. 10, with Americans dying as a result.All of it shameless posturing , utterly contrary to fact — and they all know it. Harris also called it "reckless" to hold the hearing during the pandemic, as if Congress weren't holding many hearings these days. And Chairman Lindsey Graham pointed out at the start that the committee was following Centers for Disease Control guidelines.And that's not good enough for Democrats who know how unpopular so many of their political dreams are.