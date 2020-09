© REUTERS / Carlos Barria 31

Micah Curtis is a game and tech journalist from the US. Aside from writing for RT, he hosts the podcast Micah and The Hatman, and is an independent comic book writer. Follow Micah at @MindofMicahC

It was inevitable that there would be criticism of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who was recently nominated to the US Supreme Court. But claiming her adopted children are shields against racism is truly abhorrent.Back in 1985, I was adopted by a middle class family in Illinois. Four years later, that same family adopted a little girl who is biracial. One thing that I can say with absolute confidence is that there are zero things wrong with adoption.Last week, I predicted that Judge Coney Barrett would likely face a character smearing from the political Left on the announcement of her nomination to the US Supreme Court. I had a feeling that it would be dirty, and that it would be likely based around her religion (she's a devout Catholic).Predictably, the response to his disgusting statements was to highlight the reaction of Republicans rather than question what was being alleged in the first place. Yes, because it's Republicans and Republicans alone who would be offended by such a statement.I will be frank. I don't think that Ibram is just wrong;I speak from experience when I say that my younger, biracial sister is simply my sister. I would love her as my sister no matter what color she is. Same is true of my parents. Indeed, the same is true of any family that I have ever met who adopted a child who doesn't have the same melanin as they do.Newsflash, John...no it isn't. On top of that, it's rather disgusting to even allege such a thing. It didn't surprise me that he failed to offer up any sort of a source to back his claim up. And it's also no shock to see that both Brougher and Houle have now hidden their Twitter profiles.To make allegations of this nature against a family is low, but what makes it worse is that this kind of behaviour is becoming the common discourse in politics. Instead of debating differing opinions, they try to rip your heart out instead. It's shameful, and it's got to stop.