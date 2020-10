Budget breakdown

The results of a B.C. research project that gave thousands of dollars to homeless people are in and, according to one researcher, could challenge stereotypes about people "living on the margins." The New Leaf project is a joint study started in 2018 by Foundations for Social Change, a Vancouver-based charitable organization, and the University of British Columbia. After giving homeless Lower Mainland residents cash payments of $7,500, researchers checked on them over a year to see how they were faring.All 115 participants, ranging in age between 19 and 64, had been homeless for at least six months and were not struggling with serious substance use or mental health issues. Of those, 50 people were chosen at random to be given the cash, while the others formed a control group that did not receive any money."I had no expectations and really high hopes," said Claire Williams, CEO of Foundations for Social Change, on CBC's The Early Edition on Tuesday.What researchers found after 12 months, she said, was "beautifully surprising."Those who received the money also managed it well over the course of a year.Too often people dismiss the idea of giving homeless people money because they assume it will be mismanaged, Williams said."It challenges stereotypes we have here in the West about how to help people living on the margins," she said.Ray, whose last name project researchers did not release for privacy reasons, was living in an emergency shelter before receiving money from the New Leaf project.He said the money helped him get housing and take a computer class he needed to work toward his goal of becoming a frontline worker for people with substance addictions." data-reactid="39">"I kind of want to give back where I've came from," said Ray. "I might one day be that important person that has a powerful voice... a seed can grow into an oak tree."According to Williams, providing people like Ray the cash they need to get ahead also helps Canadian taxpayers."The common belief is that the status quo is cheap... in fact, it is incredibly expensive," said Williams.According to the 2018 B.C. Homeless Count, there are about 7,600 homeless people living in the province — meaning a group of 115 study participants is relatively small.