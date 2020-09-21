a second lockdown that would devastate the economy

'If the aim is to save lives, it feels morally wrong, irrational and scientifically questionable, to enact destructive lockdown measures that may prevent one COVID death today, but kill several people tomorrow.

The number of daily cases reached 4,422, the highest level since early May, with scientists fearing that infections are growing between two and seven per cent each day, with a national R rate between 1.1 and 1.4;

Sources said that Mr Whitty was on 'resignation watch' over fears he may quit if Ministers resist his calls for tougher restrictions - but Mr Johnson is said to be in Whitty's 'grip';

Supermarkets ran out of online delivery slots as the spectre of a second national lockdown prompted fears of panic buying , as Morrisons introduced limits on the number of shoppers across its 500 supermarkets for the first time since the height of the pandemic in March;

Hospitality industry leaders warned they faced 'economic disaster' from a second lockdown with one in five of their venues - rising to a third in London - still closed and 900,000 employees on the Treasury furlough scheme which runs out at the end of October ;

; No 10 reacted angrily to a 'brutal and personal' report in The Times claiming that Mr Johnson was miserable and short of money;

Mr Sunak called for tough measures to balance the Treasury's books in the wake of the Covid crisis, including a freeze on benefits and public sector pay , as officials mocked Mr Johnson's 'Operation Moonshot' plan for mass testing as 'Operation Moonf***';

Anti-vaccine protesters clashed with police in London; leading to 32 arrests ;

; A third of the people recorded to have died from Covid in July and August may actually have passed away due to other causes, researchers at Oxford University suggested ;

; The British Medical Association called on the Government to consider further tightening rules about who can meet, in the wake of the rise in daily cases.

A second wave of coronavirus cases in Europe is not causing deaths to spike.



Although cases in Spain have soared to almost 15,000 a day - leading to a new lockdown in parts of Madrid - the number of deaths remains relatively low compared with the peak in spring.



There were 240 deaths in Spain on Thursday - much lower than the 929 daily deaths reached in late March when there were a recorded 9,000 cases a day.





The difference may be explained by an increase in testing in the countries in recent months, but could also be a sign that the virus is mainly infecting younger, healthier people who survive the illness.



Sweden, which did not impose a lockdown, continues to have a significantly lower rate of cases and deaths from Covid-19.



On Tuesday, Sweden had its lowest number of new cases since March. In April, Covid deaths in a single day in Sweden peaked at 115. Now, some days, that figure is zero.



Reported infections have been climbing steadily across most of Europe over the past two months, with more than half of countries seeing an increase of over ten per cent in the past two weeks.

new regulations will mean you are legally obliged to do so if you have the virus or have been asked to do so by NHS Test and Trace

Professor Heneghan added: 'There's no evidence right now of what's called a second wave.'