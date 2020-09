© Unknown



"The Association Robin des Lois believes those charges are quite old and are related to a past of the United States, whose face has radically changed since then. Over the last 4 years, thanks to your administration, acts of war have ceased. It may be time for you and the U.S. authorities to drop the charges against Assange.



"In these electoral times, it would be a political decision hailed by the whole world."

"the French State take the initiative to offer Julian Assange political asylum. The political and legal conditions are apparently met for such a status to benefit the most famous political prisoner in the world today."

Freedom for Assange is supported by the French Justice Minister, but not by the French President.The letter, signed by the group's lawyer Emmanuel Ludot, said:He enclosed the petition in a letter to U.S. Ambassador in Paris, Jamie McCourt.The group's campaign to support Assange was reported ten days ago in the French daily Le Monde which said it had asked the French government to grant him asylum.Dupond-Moretti is a prominent criminal defense lawyer who became minister of justice in July.Dupond-Moretti, who met Assange in his London prison in the winter, hadRobin Des Lois, working with Assange's father John Shipton, August 17th asked the ministry to ask thatThe Macron government took no action. Le Monde article. At that time, Ludot said that,He said to Macron thatHe said the European Union rules about extradition do not apply to the UK after Dec 31st, but till then extradition could violate asylum granted by another EU country.