born of a mistaken belief that governments have more control over the course of events than they really do

mandatory case reporting and isolating patients during the pandemic of 1918 didn't stop virus transmission and were impractical

"quite simply, isolating individuals and families or quarantining entire communities did not work".

"large scale quarantine" — universal stay at home orders — were "so extreme ... they should be eliminated from serious consideration".

If either is seen to be less than optimal, a manageable epidemic could move toward catastrophe

About the author



Adam Creighton is an award-winning journalist with a special interest in tax and financial policy. He was a Journalist in Residence at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business in 2019. He's written for The Economist and The Wall Street Journal from London and Washington DC, and authored book chapters on superannuation for Oxford University Press. He started his career at the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority. He holds a Bachelor of Economics with First Class Honours from the University of New South Wales, and Master of Philosophy in Economics from Balliol College, Oxford, where he was a Commonwealth Scholar.