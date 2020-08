© Getty Images / Giles Clarke

'Orange man bad' is the totality of the Biden/Harris ticket.

Mitchell Feierstein is the CEO of Glacier Environmental Fund and author of 'Planet Ponzi: How the World Got into This Mess, What Happens Next, and How to Protect Yourself.' He spends his time between London and Manhattan. Join Mitch on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook - @Planetponzi

Orange Man Bad. It's a narrative that is being made harder to question every day, even as Democrat-controlled cities descend into chaos and Americans are being fed the same old status quo from the Obama and Clinton era.Disgracefully, Democratic Party members of the US Congress are actively calling for "unrest in the streets" andDemocrats have not denounced the surge in murders, looting, and violence infecting America's biggest cities, but many are instead actively working to defund the police during a massive crime wave. People have to "shoplift some bread," as New York City's member of Congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explains This falls perfectly in line with the psyops alleged in the scandalous Millie Weaver documentary 'Shadowgate', and before that in Patrick Bergy's book 'Victim of the Swamp' - a fear-based narrative control operation called Interactive Internet Activities, or IIA.I have discussed at length and how Amazon, Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, Netflix and YouTube could manipulate the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.Congratulations, Wall Street - Biden/Harris are ready to do whatever you command.The rule of law has already been cast aside, along with statues and history, as a 'racist relic' created by old white men.New York's 'Gray Lady' the New York Times is a prime example, having now morphed into a liberal left echo chamber that tells its readers what to think. It has dropped all journalistic neutrality and has 'evolved' into a biased editorial paper that displaces critical analysis, reason, logic and facts.In conjunction with Hollywood billionaire Oprah Winfrey's production company Lionsgate, the 'Narrative Lady' seeks to put a dishonest spin on history and cancel anyone who dares resist. Why is America's broken judicial system allowing a dialogue that will enable ANYONE to criticize, discriminate or attack people for the way they were born? Discrimination law is clear - it is illegal to treat people differently based upon their immutable characteristics of skin color, sex, age, ethnicity, nationality, religion, or political inclination.As George Orwell warned: "War is Peace, Freedom is Slavery and Ignorance is Strength." Today's mantra is 'Diversity is our strength'. If you dispute this, you are racist, sexist, homophobic and a despicable person who the mob will ensure is censored, fired, humiliated, shunned from society and permanently canceled for not subscribing to the dictates., but a woman of color because of Biden's Senate record and history on race Following Harris's nomination, there was even more magical thinking from coastal academic elites and purveyors of fake news. The New York Times was widely mocked for its rebirth of Kamala Harris and for its revisionist history when it called Kamala Harris a pragmatic moderate. GovTrack rated Harris as the fourth most liberal US senator in the 115th Congress.However, Harris did accept a $50,950 campaign contribution from "board members of San Francisco Catholic archdiocese-related organizations and their family members," as well as lucrative pay-to-play board appointments . Nothing to see here, look away.Senator Kamala Harris will do or say anything in her quest for power. Before determining any factual basis for Jussie Smollett's fake 'hate crime', Harris had no problem posting the divisive, inflammatory race-baiting tweet below.This presidential election will be the most consequential for the survival of the republic.No questions allowed and any debates are unlikely.A Biden/Harris ticket ensures the oligarchy's agenda will be accelerated, the rich will get richer and everyone else will get screwed - again.