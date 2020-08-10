© picture-alliance/dpa/BelTA/N. Petrov



One day at the beginning of April this year I had an awakening. It dawned on me that Russia had been leaned upon to change its policy regarding COVID-19. By that time the virus had spread through the UK like wildfire and was reaching its peak whereas in Russia there had been few infections and very few deaths.It had always been a safe harbour in which to dock alternative viewpoints and seek solace from the lies and dogma of our own major news broadcasters. With the exception of events of 9/11 Russia Today seemed to offer a refreshing and often incisively critical insight into world affairs, throwing new light on the Skripal affair and the alleged chemical attacks in Syria, among other worthy reporting.When the viral spread of SARS-COV-2 hit the west, forcing lockdowns and facial masks,By all measures it looked like Russia had bucked the trend and everything was under control.News readers, regular anchors and reporters were pushing a totally different message. In essence the coronavirus rhetoric had gone east. Accompanying footage suddenly contained repetitive images of people wearing masks and RT's UK viewers were being advised to follow the guidelines on lockdown for our own safety and the safety of others. I might just as well have been watching the BBC.It made me question, and I guess many other RT viewers questioned it too.After all RT is 100% state-owned. Was the Russian Bank (RosBank) behind the change? Rosbank is also 100% state-owned so there would be little reason to have done an about turn over COVID-19 unless the Russian government had also had a change of policy. I concluded that some ultra-powerful entity must have been behind the change, some entity with more clout than the state.The most likely reason for the Russian policy change has only come to light within the last week or two. Tyler Durden posted an article in GreatGameIndia.com whichto adopt the same measures Italy had adopted - that is lockdown, curfews, masks and other severe restrictions.In an act of integrity rarely found in world leadersAfrica, which has had a very low infection and death-rate from COVID-19,which pretty well amounts to Bill Gates since he is one of the biggest donors to WHO. African countries which have been offered bribes includeIt can hardly be assumed they are alone.Football spectators have continued to go to matches and the season is in full swing with cup matches currently being played. According to the United Nations Human Rights Council a few companies have encouraged employees to work from home. Opposition outlets cast doubt on Lukashenko's lack of action over lockdowns, curfews and tracing. Towards the end of March Yuliana Volkova wrote an article designed to raise panic among Belarus residents in much the same way our media has succeeded.She cited instances of generosity from the private sector for PPI equipment to hospitals, raised fears about Russians who had visited Thailand or Florence and were now in Belarus hospitals, stating that hospitals were full of patients who were only ever diagnosed as having pneumonia. She finished her alarmist piece by saying she hoped all this was just panic and psychosis. And so it proved to be.. Svetlana Tikhonovskaya is the main opposition candidate. She recently commandeered a rally in Minsk of some 18,000 to 63,000 supporters. But she is a substitute. A month earlier the main opposition candidate had been banker, Viktor Babariko, the head of Belgazprombank, who was arrested in June.He told Meduza that during the pandemic "the government showed incredible neglect." Babariko is a great believer in loans and quite clearly would be willing to snap the hands off the World Bank with its COVID-19 bribes - and just as willing to pay the forfeits attached.Babariko, who was often seen wearing a face-mask even though few of his supporters do, is being held onHe has also been accused of engaging in official authority abuse and withdrawals from banks in Cyprus, London and Latvia. He faces up to four years in prison on the embezzlement charges. Investigations into his bank, a sister bank of the Russian Gazprom, have been ongoing since 2016. While he is ensconced Svetlana Tikhonovskaya stands in his place. If elected she has agreed to release Babariko and call fresh elections.Lukashenko believes they may have been sent to destabilise the elections whileIn a broadcast on the 4th of August Lukashenko again raised the issue of the 33 militants, though mostly his speech was about internal affairs. He added thatA spokeswoman for the Russian government, Maria Zakharova, said there was no proof that the Russians arrested were guilty.Lukashenko has been in power for 26 years and is seeking a sixth term. He recently told a national security meeting that he had himself suffered from COVID-19 without showing any symptoms.he said, adding thatWhatever happens in the election on today if there is a change in leadership it will mean another World Bank controlled state, with restricted visits to the beaches - although landlocked they do have beaches - social distancing, face masks and all the other constraints including a lack of leisure and sports activities, indeed everything concomitant with a locked-down state!By this time tomorrow, we will know just how wise they are.