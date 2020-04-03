Few measures have been enforced to curb coronavirus in Belarus - instead, people are being urged to drink vodka and go to saunas.The country - specifically its president - has shrugged off concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak, starkly illustrated on Sunday with the nation's football matches continuing as normal.As most countries enforce strict measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, fans continued to shuffle into football grounds as they would any other weekend.Few social distancing measures appear to be in force, but spectators at some grounds did have their temperatures checked before being granted entry.A small number of fans opted to wear face masks while huddled together in packed stands, but they were few and far between.When asked if there was anything that would stop him playing ice hockey, Mr Lukashenko replied: "It is possible, but why? I don't understand. There are no viruses here."Did you see any of them flying around? I don't see them too. This is a fridge."So far, 94 coronavirus cases have been reported in Belarus, a former Soviet nation that is home to 9.5 million people.In recent weeks, the president has suggested that Belarusians should drink 50ml of vodka a day to ward off the virus, but not at work - advice that is completely at odds with recommendations from the World Health Organisation.Mr Lukashenko has also vowed that Belarus will still celebrate Victory Day on 9 May - a day when elderly veterans from World War Two parade through the streets. This is despite data that shows older people are more susceptible to contracting coronavirus in public spaces.According to the Belarusian Telegraph Agency, the president said: "We are not cancelling anything. We will host all the events we have planned ... Let God protect us from the coronavirus."