What in the World...?

How Did This Happen?

"2+2=4: A perspective in white, Western mathematics that marginalizes other possible values."

I had inadvertently introduced a conceptual virus into the Woke Matrix

Much of what currently counts as scholarship in mathematics education assumes we will work within the given system or expand what we currently count as the status quo. Within mathematics education, we have convinced ourselves that "equity" is a strong enough agenda when maybe revolution should be the goal.

One thing that has been underscored from this attack is that we cannot create a revolution by ourselves; we need accomplices (not allies) in this work. That is, we need people who are willing to stand with us, around us, so that those who attack us will need to go through them (first). Having accomplices is different than having allies who support with solidarity, cheer loudly from the sidelines, or who safely stand on the sidewalk with their signs. Accomplices do what Delores Huerta called for when organizing for the rights of Chicano farmworkers: "Walk the street with us into history. Get off the sidewalk." Mathematicians are one group who are showing some promise in the arena of being our accomplices.

An accomplice as academic would seek ways to leverage resources and material support and/or betray their institution to further liberation struggles. An intellectual accomplice would strategize with, not for, and not be afraid to pick up a hammer. (Indigenous Action, 2014, p. 5)

What Are They Saying?

because both values are, in fact, still four

Objectivity in Mathematics

Don't Be an Accomplice

The only "cultural" processes involved on any level are which cultures happened to be first (Indians and, by way of India, Golden Age Arabian Muslims) to use particular grunts and squiggles to mean the things that we take to be the values two and four, the binary operation plus, and the binary relation equals, and which cultures currently use them (basically all of them).

So, now I've written well over 8000 words on the stupidest topic I could possibly have imagined ever having to write about, but it matters