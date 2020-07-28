Ukraine's president won freedom for 13 hijacked bus hostages last night by posting a video on Facebook urging people to watch a vegan documentary after a ten minute chat with the maniac holding them.'A 2005 film, Earthlings, everybody should watch it,' President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in the six-second clip which was later deleted.The Russian-born convict made calls to relatives of those he had taken hostage during the siege, demanding that senior politicians must admit to being 'terrorists' or he would blow up the bus.Krovishey also claimed he had explosives planted in another crowded area of the city which he could detonate remotely and a wide police cordon was established.The president said he had persuaded Krovishey to first release three of the hostages, including a pregnant woman.At around 9.45pm local time, police announced that the assailant had been detained and that all remaining hostages had been freed without injury.The state security service (SBU) published a picture of Krovishey sprawled on the ground with security personnel standing over him after his arrest.Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said an accomplice of Krovishey was detained in the eastern city of Kharkiv.Police had blocked off the city centre with armed officers, cars and an armoured personnel carrier while they tried to persuade Krovishey to free the hostages in a day-long standoff.Photos and footage showed a small bus parked in the middle of an empty street, with at least two windows smashed and others covered with curtains.In a Telegram account reportedly belonging to him, Plokhoy apparently admitted taking people on the bus hostage, said 'the state has always been and always is the first terrorist'.In his book the hostage-taker wrote:In a video message released ahead of the hostage-situation Krovishey recorded himself holding a gun.A statement from the attacker claimed: 'There are a lot of people with me - machine guns, grenades, two bombs.' He said he had an accomplice 'in a crowded area of the city'.'The man put forward his demands to law enforcers,' said police. 'Negotiations with him are underway. He is being talked to over the phone.'He also asked Ukrainian president Zelensky to urge people to watch the 2005 movie Earthlings.Krovishey was born in Russia - then part of the USSR - in 1975. He was convicted of group robbery in 2013 and is believed to have served three jail sentences, the longest for eight years.He previously wrote a book entitled 'Philosophy of a criminal'.'My death is not an obstacle for the explosions,' he said. 'The state has always been and is the first terrorist.'