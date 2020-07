© fizkes - stock.adobe.com

Best friends with benefits

There's no doubt that dogs can bring a whole lot of joy to a household. Our canine companions are loyal, caring, and offer unconditional love to every member of the family. Now, an interesting new study finds that a pet dog may also offer improved social and emotional well-being for children.In a nutshell, the study concludes that young children living with at least one dog at home display far stronger emotional and social development than kids with no pups at home.The research, conducted at the University of Western Australia in collaboration with the Telethon Kids Institute, includes 1,646 households (42%, or 686, of which own a dog) with at least one child between the ages of two and five. Each family was given a questionnaire to fill out.To start, a number of additional factors were considered for each child, including age, gender, sleep routine, parents' education, and usual daily screen time "While we expected that dog ownership would provide some benefits for young children's wellbeing, we were surprised that the mere presence of a family dog was associated with many positive behaviors and emotions," says corresponding author & associate professor Hayley Christian in a release "Our findings indicate that dog ownership may benefit children's development and well-being and we speculate that this could be attributed to the attachment between children and their dogs. Stronger attachments between children and their pets may be reflected in the amount of time spent playing and walking together and this may promote social and emotional development," professor Christian adds.This study was observational, so for now at least, the study's authors say they are unable to give an explanation for these findings. They believe future research should focus on if similar effects are seen among different types of pets.The study is published in Pediatric Research.