We have often wondered why people pay for the "privilege" to live in places like California; where taxes are sky high, likely heading higher, the government is bloated and intrusive and Democratic leadership seems to have no real interest in either being fiscally responsible or (lately) maintaining law and order.Perhaps that's what the world's most popular podcaster, Joe Rogan has also wondered. Because according to a new report by The Blaze,because he wants "a little bit more freedom".On one of his latest podcasts, Rogan said:He continued: "Also I think that um, where we live right here in Los Angeles is overcrowded. And I think, most of the time that's not a problem. But I think it's exposing the fact that it's a real issue, when you look at the number of people that uh, are catching COVID because of this overpopulation issue."he continued."I think it's not tenable,I think there's certain things you're gonna have to deal with when you have a population of whatever the f**k L.A. is, it's like twenty million plus people," Rogan said.Several months ago, Rogan had said that the coronavirus lockdown had enticed him into the idea of moving:You can watch video of Rogan explaining his decision here: