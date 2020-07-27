joe rogan
We have often wondered why people pay for the "privilege" to live in places like California; where taxes are sky high, likely heading higher, the government is bloated and intrusive and Democratic leadership seems to have no real interest in either being fiscally responsible or (lately) maintaining law and order.

Perhaps that's what the world's most popular podcaster, Joe Rogan has also wondered. Because according to a new report by The Blaze, Rogan is on his way out of California and heading to Texas because he wants "a little bit more freedom".

On one of his latest podcasts, Rogan said: "I'm outta here. I'm gonna go to Texas. I just want to go somewhere in the center of the country, somewhere it's easier to travel to both places, and somewhere where you have a little bit more freedom."

He continued: "Also I think that um, where we live right here in Los Angeles is overcrowded. And I think, most of the time that's not a problem. But I think it's exposing the fact that it's a real issue, when you look at the number of people that uh, are catching COVID because of this overpopulation issue."

"When you look at the traffic, when you look at the economic despair, when you look at the homelessness problem that's accelerated radically over the last six, seven, ten years, I think there's too many people here," he continued.

"I think it's not tenable, I don't think that it's manageable. And every mayor does a shit job of doing it because I don't think anybody could do a great job of it. I think there's certain things you're gonna have to deal with when you have a population of whatever the f**k L.A. is, it's like twenty million plus people," Rogan said.

Several months ago, Rogan had said that the coronavirus lockdown had enticed him into the idea of moving: "If California continues to be this restrictive, I don't know if this is a good place to live. I might jet. I'm not kidding. I'm not kidding, this is silly. I don't need to be here."

You can watch video of Rogan explaining his decision here: