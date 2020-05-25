Last week the world's number one YouTuber and talk show host Joe Rogan announced his departure from the highly censored Alphabet (Google) owned platform.Users of social media platform have looked on in bewilderment as stories they share talking about Vitamin C and D are labelled with 'Fake News' warnings. These typically accompany twisted rebuttals of the original claim, such as saying that Vitamin D is not a vaccine against coronavirus - a claim that was never made.Below is the interview that probably did him in.This is also against YouTube rules for the platforms high-ranked stars with a large social media following as influencers.This much is widely understood. But in recent weeks, YouTubers have faced a slew of hits, strikes, and warnings from YouTube that they had better follow the party line on Covid-19. For reasons FRN has explained, MSM and governments have become science deniers and science suppressors, censoring expert voices from the medical community who have simply restated what only yesterday was understood by all - that Vitamin C and D are essentially immune boosters.