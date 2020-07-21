Society's Child
Protester dubbed 'Naked Athena' faces off with Portland police
The Daily Wire
Mon, 20 Jul 2020 00:01 UTC
At least she wore a face mask.
A protester in Portland, Oregon, stripped down to her birthday suit and taunted police on early Saturday morning. She has now been dubbed "Naked Athena," according to Oregon Live.
"She paced the area near the crosswalk. She laid down, kicking up her feet. She did ballet poses," Oregon Live reported.
"Everyone seemed surprised and kind of astounded," said staff photographer Dave Killen.
Killen said police officers fired pepper balls at the woman's feet. At one point, a fellow protester approached and held a homemade shield in front of her, but she moved away from it.
Police, who were lined up and wearing riot gear, left about 10 minutes after the nude woman showed up, Killen said.
"She was incredibly vulnerable," he told the outlet. "It would have been incredibly painful to be shot with any of those munitions with no clothes on."
Video of the incident has made the rounds on social media (warning: NSFW).
Naked Athena made her appearance as Portland marked its 50th consecutive night of unrest since the death of George Floyd, who died on Memorial Day while in the custody of Minneapolis police. The situation grew tense again in the early hours of Monday morning as protesters and federal forces clashed outside the U.S. courthouse. Protesters set a small fire and police fired tear gas to disperse the mob.
Videos posted on social media show protesters taking down fencing erected to protect the courthouse. "Dozens of people with shields, helmets, gas masks, umbrellas, bats, and hockey sticks approached the doors before federal law enforcement came out and dispersed the crowd," police said, The Oregonian reported.
"At 1:34 a.m. people lit a fire within the portico in front of the federal courthouse. Others gathered around the fire adding wood and other debris to make it larger. At 1:42 a.m. federal law enforcement came out of the courthouse, dispersed the crowd and extinguished the fire," the police statement said.
Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler said federal officers "are not wanted here."
"We haven't asked them here. In fact, we want them to leave," Wheeler said on CNN's "State of the Union."
Meanwhile, top Democrats in the House of Representatives said Sunday they were "alarmed" by the Trump administration's response to continuing unrest across the country.
"This is a matter of utmost urgency," wrote House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MI), and Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) in a letter to the inspectors general of the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security.
The three Democrats want an investigation "into the use of federal law enforcement agencies by the Attorney General and the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security to suppress First Amendment protected activities in Washington, DC, Portland, and other communities across the United States."
President Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to blast Portland officials, writing, "We are trying to help Portland, not hurt it. Their leadership has, for months, lost control of the anarchists and agitators. They are missing in action. We must protect Federal property, AND OUR PEOPLE. These were not merely protesters, these are the real deal!"
