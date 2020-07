© John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

"Everyone seemed surprised and kind of astounded."At least she wore a face mask."She paced the area near the crosswalk. She laid down, kicking up her feet. She did ballet poses," Oregon Live reported."Everyone seemed surprised and kind of astounded," said staff photographer Dave Killen.Killen said police officers fired pepper balls at the woman's feet. At one point, a fellow protester approached and held a homemade shield in front of her, but she moved away from it. Video of the incident has made the rounds on social media (warning: NSFW).Videos posted on social media show protesters taking down fencing erected to protect the courthouse. "Dozens of people with shields, helmets, gas masks, umbrellas, bats, and hockey sticks approached the doors before federal law enforcement came out and dispersed the crowd," police said, The Oregonian reported."At 1:34 a.m. people lit a fire within the portico in front of the federal courthouse. Others gathered around the fire adding wood and other debris to make it larger. At 1:42 a.m. federal law enforcement came out of the courthouse, dispersed the crowd and extinguished the fire," the police statement said.Meanwhile, top Democrats in the House of Representatives said Sunday they were "alarmed" by the Trump administration's response to continuing unrest across the country."This is a matter of utmost urgency," wrote House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MI), and Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) in a letter to the inspectors general of the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security.The three Democrats want an investigation "into the use of federal law enforcement agencies by the Attorney General and the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security to suppress First Amendment protected activities in Washington, DC, Portland, and other communities across the United States."President Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to blast Portland officials, writing, "We are trying to help Portland, not hurt it. Their leadership has, for months, lost control of the anarchists and agitators. They are missing in action. We must protect Federal property, AND OUR PEOPLE. These were not merely protesters, these are the real deal!"