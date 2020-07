© AFP / GIUSEPPE CACACE

Guy Birchall, British journalist covering current affairs, politics and free speech issues. Recently published in The Sun and Spiked Online. Follow him on Twitter @guybirchall

A recent article in the newspaper described skyscrapers as "upward-thrusting buildings ejaculating into the sky." No wonder the woke left wants to cancel comedy when it is literally publishing punchlines instead of headlines.It's taken almost 40 years, but the Guardian is now unironically publishing jokes as news. To shake up its pages a bit, it took a break from calling everything racist to point out that cities are full of penises.The article, in the architecture section, was headlined: 'Upward-thrusting buildings ejaculating into the sky - do cities have to be so sexist?'Way back in the 1980s, the BBC ran a satirical sketch show called 'Not the Nine O'Clock News' and among its stars was a young Rowan Atkinson. In one scene , Mr. Atkinson plays a sex-obsessed French art critic discussing the nature of London's architecture. While doing so, he describes Nelson's Column as "Nelson's Willy! A huge, massive private part, penetrating the skies."The answer, of course, is that there is no difference. Both arguments are, in the words of Atkinson, a load of willies.But this got me thinking:Given that the Guardian is already parroting Not the Nine O'Clock News, how long before it follows Monty Python and publishes a piece lamenting the struggles faced by transgendered lumberjacks?Or maybe 'The Two Ronnies', with a heartfelt article about the bullying in hardware stores faced by people who muddle up four candles with fork-handles? How about following 'The Fast Show' by discussing the rampant sexual harassment displayed in the menswear sector? Suits you, sir!Obviously, I'm being ridiculous, but the point is I realise this and am doing it intentionally. The Guardian piece, however, was apparently not only written with a straight face, but edited, approved and uploaded seemingly without anyone in the chain at any point thinking 'Hang on... this is b*llocks!'What is more alarming, though, is that the author of the piece, Leslie Kern , an associate professor of geography and environment and director of women's and gender studies, doesn't look closer to home when calling out latent institutional misogyny. She does work at Mount Allison University after all. Oooh Matron...