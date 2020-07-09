Klitina, 37, apparently knows how to attract a new base - her 'physique' was the centerpiece in the video as she called for a new political party called "Ukraine against corruption" - she posted the video on YouTube in late June.
In the short clip, Klitina is wearing a skimpy swimsuit while giving a political speech outdoors, standing feet in front of a camera, where she said:
The quality of the video suggests her political party doesn't have many members. She was fired from her post of deputy infrastructure minister in November.
A note to readers: We'll keep an eye out on Klitina's next announcement - who knows what she'll wear next..."Her sacking was preceded by two online leaks, which made headlines in the Ukrainian media. First, the MPs for the ruling party of President Volodymyr Zelensky were taped saying that Klitina got to her high position through the bedroom. Then she became the victim of a prankster who she told that her boss was corrupt and that she would make a much better infrastructure minister than him," said Russian Times.