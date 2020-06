© Getty Images/Fraser Bremner-Pool



"As people of colour, we don't need your gestures. Don't just tweet Black Lives Matter. Don't just post a hashtag. Don't just take the knee. Don't just tell us how you're not a racist - I take that as a bare minimum. You must be anti-racist."

The populations of the freest and most prosperous societies to ever grace the face of the Earth are currently in the grip of a spasm of irrationality that has caused them to see their own countries as evil.

Scottish Justice Secretary Humza YousafA strange and confusing scene befell the Scottish Parliament earlier this month. Like most people on the planet (and indeed in Scotland), the incident passed me by at the time, but it came to my attention after footage began circulating on social media.The clip in question features the Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf reeling off a list of positions in the Scottish legal profession and law enforcement, and then saying - or more accurately, spitting - the word "white" after them.You might think he was describing the colour of tiling they had all opted for in their bathrooms. But no,Once he was done with his own purview of law, he moved on to other areas such as medicine (white), trade unions (white), and directors general of the Scottish government (you've guessed it, white). When he reached the end of his little list he added "that is not good enough."Mr Yousaf, who is not white, then decided he would talk directly to his pastier constituents and said:You can judge for yourself Mr Yousaf's tone while he is pointing out the skin colour of his colleagues in the clip above.Whatever your assessment of the Scottish justice secretary's impromptu ethnic survey of public life in Scotland, he failed to mention one (I would argue, rather important) fact: Scotland is more than 96 percent white.just as it is that less than one percent of Scotland is black - which might go some way towards explaining why it hasn't as yet had a black high court judge or chief constable.What makes Mr Yousaf's statement truly perplexing, though, is thatHis speech took place as part of a broader debate held in the Scottish Parliament on racism in Scottish society, althoughFor two hours,- Tory, Labour, SNP, Lib Dem and Green MSPs alike -When they weren't discussing their own failings,Now, I'm not Scottish. But if I were, it would peeve me somewhat to see myIt will also be interesting to see how much time they devote to discussing the knife attack that occurred in Glasgow at the end of last week, seeing as they devoted over two hours of parliamentary time to a crime that happened 4,000 miles away and involved precisely zero Scotsmen.The whole display struck me asWe have spent the entire month of June berating ourselves for being riddled withWe have literally torn down national heroes or boarded them up because we've now decided they were bad people.We have exclusively focused on bad things in our history, despite the fact that those sins are universal, committed by every culture in history.The fact that most of the world's functioning democracies were born out of this history is ignored.The West is behaving like an angry, depressed, self-loathing teenager.What these protests and parliamentary debates point to isThe progressive neo-Marxist left has managed to gain control of the narrative, and as a result all we hear are people, places and corporations flinging their support behind causes they do not understand.Would a corporation acting rationally willingly throw its support and plough millions of dollars into the coffers of an organisation that is committed to the "overthrow of capitalism"? No, but they have, for that is what the organisation Black Lives Matter is committed to. But these are facts, not narrative, so they are ignored.Would an organisation allegedly committed to saving the lives of black people focus solely on a very small subset of black deaths? No, but again,Therefore, it is ignored.This is exactly the case with Humza Yousaf's rant about the lack of BAME people in high-profile roles in Scottish life. The reason most of the top jobs in Scotland are held by white people is because Scotland is made up overwhelmingly of white people. But it doesn't fit the narrative, so it is ignored.We need to start talking about facts, not feelings, before we tear everything down just because we are angry.