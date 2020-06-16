© Reuters/Kevin Lamarque



Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has praised journalists who distinguished themselves with courageous work on the Covid-19 pandemic - whistleblowers and reporters who were jailed and persecuted - and the White House press corps.whose "courage, perseverance or capacity to innovate has helped to circulate reliable and vital information" during the coronavirus outbreak which has infected close to eight million people worldwide as of Monday.the decision to include the entire White House Correspondents' Association raised a few eyebrows.Citing "sarcasm and scorn ... and even insults" from President Donald Trump and his aides -as examples of the adversity faced by the intrepid chair-warmers,It also singled out a few - CBS' Weijia Jiang and Paula Reid, NBC's Peter Alexander, and Fox News' Kristin Fisher - for special adulation.in response to a question about why he was treating the pandemic like a competition, whilefor accusing Trump of wasting the preparation time he'd supposedly "bought" with travel restrictions in the early days of the epidemic, instead of preparing hospitals or expanding testing capabilities.after questioning whether Trump was giving Americans a "false sense of hope" by touting experimental drugs as potential Covid-19 cures, whileHowever, dime-a-dozen Trumpian insults hardly measured up to thefor reporting that hungry children from the 'Dalit' (untouchable) class were reduced to eating cattle feed due to lockdown restrictions, or thefor supposedly hinting at government corruption in his 'Life in the Time of Corona' series.RSF's list was clearly skewed in favor of US foreign policy, withfor supposedly repressing the included journalists.for western readers looking for proof of Beijing's imminent demise - got a nod, overcoming supposed harassment by government-funded trolls to publish a book comprised of her diary entries.Also included on theover his early warnings about the coronavirus before dying - of the virus, not government repression - in February; andafter 76 days spent reporting from Wuhan.Unmentioned in Buckley's mini-hagiography is the US-China journalistic feud that was underway at the time, which saw Beijing refusing to renew American journalists' visas in response to the US State Department tightening its own restrictions on the number of Chinese journalists permitted to work in the country.praised for providing an anonymous whistleblowing platform for medical personnel concerned about a lack of PPE.