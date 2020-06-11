We're getting word that Big Tech social media companies Facebook, Google, and Twitter are to provide monthly updates to the EU on how they were battling "misinformation" related to the COVID-19 pandemic.The EU's latest guidelines about the plan are scheduled to be released this Wednesday. It is being said that the EU's current steps towards holding Big Tech accountable for misinformation is part of bigger plans to monitor and police the content posted on social media.Josep Borrel, who's a top diplomat of the EU, alongside Jourová, is set to announce information regarding the union's plan of action against "disinformation" next week.