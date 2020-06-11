EU podiums
We're getting word that Big Tech social media companies Facebook, Google, and Twitter are to provide monthly updates to the EU on how they were battling "misinformation" related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EU's latest guidelines about the plan are scheduled to be released this Wednesday. It is being said that the EU's current steps towards holding Big Tech accountable for misinformation is part of bigger plans to monitor and police the content posted on social media.

What's more, the EU is going to call for support from other groups such as NATO and the G7 group with regard to supporting its ideas for regulating social media and combating misinformation.

"It is high time to step up on this and not to allow others such as China to occupy the space. We need to get better at assessing the threats and liaising with partners such as NATO as this," said Věra Jourová, the Commission's Vice President for values and transparency recently.

Josep Borrel, who's a top diplomat of the EU, alongside Jourová, is set to announce information regarding the union's plan of action against "disinformation" next week.

Europe has never been a supporter of free speech and time and again, the EU has always tightened its leash around social media companies and has proposed strict policies around speech. Back in 2018, for instance, the EU made Facebook, Google, and Twitter report about their work on curbing misinformation through its voluntary code of practice, and also how political advertising worked on their platforms.