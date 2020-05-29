Attorney General William Barr praised President Trump for his executive order that could allow federal regulators to take punitive action against social media giants for the way they regulate online content.Barr said the protection, which was adopted about 25 years ago, has been stretched beyond its original intention of not holding tech companies accountable for the content created by third-party users.The order comes days after Twitter put a fact-check alert on one of Trump's tweets, linking mail-in voting to increased voter fraud.Twitter has taken steps to combat misinformation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to avoid what it deems potentially dangerous medical hoaxes or advice from spreading throughout the public.Trump has aggressively pushed back on the action, accusing the company of political bias.Barr said Trump's order is a strong step in addressing the problem of increased oversight of tech companies on its users and allow Section 230 to return to its original intent.