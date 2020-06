While LA City Council President Nury Martinez was filing a motion last week seeking to cut $150 million from the LAPD budget, she had an LAPD unit standing watch outside her home providing her family with a private security detail since April.The round-the-clock protection unit, often staffed by two officers, infuriated some members of the police force when Martinez introduced the motion, which reads in part:"We need a vision for our city that says 'there is going to be justice.' American society is founded on a racial hierarchy, one that is born out of slavery, followed by Jim Crow segregation and corporate abuse of labor. As such, police departments are asked to enforce a system of laws that are designed to reinforce and maintain economic and racial inequality."McBride, who has been in law enforcement for 30 years, spent more than five years at the LAPD's Foothill Division, which serves Martinez's district in the San Fernando Valley.Spectrum News 1 shot exclusive video of the units standing watch at Martinez's home last week after receiving a tip about the private security detail."It's disgusting," McBride said. "For two officers in front of a residence since April, you're probably over $100,000 of the people's money."The protection detail was canceled Thursday night when we first contacted Martinez's office for comment.Rick Coca, the spokesman for the Council President, responded to Spectrum News 1 on Monday with the following statement:A spokesman for the LAPD would not offer details on whether credible threats existed, saying the department does not comment on security details."They try to keep things close to the vest because they can get leaked to the media and upset the community," McBride said. "And if she really felt threatened, then that security should have still been in place. Obviously there wasn't a threat there because the units from what I understand have disappeared."During one contentious meeting between the LAPD's Valley Bureau and Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez that was filmed and posted to social media , one officer suggested if cuts were going to be made, the city should start with protection details provided by the LAPD at council members' homes.In the video you can hear the officer ask Councilwoman Rodriguez, "How many council members currently have a protection detail at their residence?" Rodriguez replied that she didn't know but would look into it."Ok, if, maybe you find that out we can probably start by cutting those details, that'll probably trim some of the budget," said the officer."We tried to determine if any other council members had security details during the same time period as Martinez but LAPD's spokesman would not reveal that information."You have police officers providing security for city leaders and then we feel backstabbed," McBride said.That feeling of betrayal was highlighted when the LAPPL went as far as calling Mayor Eric Garcetti 'unstable.' It came as a response to a public comment made by the mayor in which he referred to police as "killers." He later clarified, saying he was speaking about police agencies across the country."He calls all police officers killers, and yet we're the ones that provide security for him his wife and his children," McBride said. "It's two-faced. They'll do whatever they can to make somebody happy over here, then they'll go over there and say something else. It's a typical politician move."