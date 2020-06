© RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY / AFP

As I've always said, if a system is being bought, it is put to use, full stop.

Ankara is just a few formalities away from receiving a second batch of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, Turkey's top official in charge of the military industry said, adding that the first batch have been commissioned.Ankara and Moscow have reached "an agreement in principle" on the second S-400 delivery, Ismail Demir, head of Turkey's Defense Industries, revealed to news outlet NTV this Monday. Both sides are now concluding talks on "technical issues," including technology transfer and joint production of the famed system.The successor to the time-tested S-300 family, the S-400s have been used by the Russian, Indian, Chinese and Belarusian militaries for quite some time.Turkey secured the deal with Russia back in 2017, as has received four batteries as of 2020.In the meantime, Ankara has signaled that it is still willing to procure the Patriots and shorter-range European-made air defense systems.