From the Tuesday broadcast of 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' on the FOX News Channel:TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS: If you want to work for racial justice and you should want it, demand equal application of the law. If a law applies to one American, it must apply to all Americans. That is always true whether it is a federal perjury statute or the law against looting Macy's. Several demand special privileges are inherent and they corrupt society and crowed social trust. Giving people a pass because of who they are is not an act of compassion. It is the definition of injustice. It hurts everyone, including the people receiving the past.If you let a kid walk away without charges from a drunk driving accident because his parents are rich, you are not helping the kid. Allowing poor kids to steal shoes from the Nike store because you believe they are oppressed does not help them either. If you raised your own children like that, you would screw them up forever.There certainly have been in history, slavery was the worst of them. Treating human beings like objects is always the worst thing. It still happens today, in fact, in new forms.America's core problems are in fact economic. Could your kids earn enough to form stable families have their own and live in dignity? Everything flows from that. And that's what most Americans of all color worry about most so of course it is the one thing our leaders hate to talk about. That is not accidental. Again, it is by design. What what you are watching is a class war disguised as a race war.The biggest change to American society over the past 50 years has been the death of the middle class. This used to be the middle-class country. It is not anymore.These riots really shouldn't surprise you. It is hard to know exactly who is responsible for these sad changes to America, but it is easy to see who is benefiting from them.This isn't accidental. CitiBank is happy to put Black Lives Matter logos on their Instagram page precisely so you won't ask what interest rates they are charging black people. If you really cared about the poor, you wouldn't crush them with debt they can't afford. Of course if you really cared about black lives, you wouldn't put abortion clinics in black neighborhoods, but they do.These people are scam artists. They are playing you.