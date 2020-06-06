Society's Child
Tucker Carlson: What we're watching is a class war disguised as a race war
Real Clear Politics
Fri, 05 Jun 2020 18:35 UTC
TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS: If you want to work for racial justice and you should want it, demand equal application of the law. If a law applies to one American, it must apply to all Americans. That is always true whether it is a federal perjury statute or the law against looting Macy's. Several demand special privileges are inherent and they corrupt society and crowed social trust. Giving people a pass because of who they are is not an act of compassion. It is the definition of injustice. It hurts everyone, including the people receiving the past.
If you let a kid walk away without charges from a drunk driving accident because his parents are rich, you are not helping the kid. Allowing poor kids to steal shoes from the Nike store because you believe they are oppressed does not help them either. If you raised your own children like that, you would screw them up forever. That does not mean they are not systemic injustices and society, there are.
There certainly have been in history, slavery was the worst of them. Treating human beings like objects is always the worst thing. It still happens today, in fact, in new forms. But as this moment, June 2020, racism will definitely exist, but it's hardly the only problem we face. Why do they keep telling you it is? Why do you think? Because telling you that benefits them. It is a cover. It is a diversion to protect the people getting rich from the biggest scams of all.
America's core problems are in fact economic. Could your kids earn enough to form stable families have their own and live in dignity? Everything flows from that. And that's what most Americans of all color worry about most so of course it is the one thing our leaders hate to talk about. That is not accidental. Again, it is by design. What what you are watching is a class war disguised as a race war. The population at one another's throats, angry, suspicious, tribal, and maybe they'll never figure out how much we are stealing.
The biggest change to American society over the past 50 years has been the death of the middle class. This used to be the middle-class country. It is not anymore. Most of the population has become poorer in real terms while a shrinking number of people controlling the ever expanding percentage of the wealth. That means that fewer Americans overall have a meaningful stake in society. And more are dependent. That makes the country much more volatile than it once was.
These riots really shouldn't surprise you. It is hard to know exactly who is responsible for these sad changes to America, but it is easy to see who is benefiting from them. They are the same people lecturing you about white privilege and systemic racism.
This isn't accidental. CitiBank is happy to put Black Lives Matter logos on their Instagram page precisely so you won't ask what interest rates they are charging black people. If you really cared about the poor, you wouldn't crush them with debt they can't afford. Of course if you really cared about black lives, you wouldn't put abortion clinics in black neighborhoods, but they do.
These people are scam artists. They are playing you. Keep that mind and the next time they tell you you may hate your neighbor which is exactly what they are telling you.