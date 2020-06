© Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay

Our study does not support meat avoidance as a strategy to benefit psychological health

People who avoid meat consumption tend to have worse psychological health than those who eat meat, according to new research published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition "Dietary choices have been a powerful indicator of social class and subsequent mate selection (e.g., whom we marry) since antiquity. Consequently, 'what we eat' and 'how we eat' are integral parts of our identity and directly influence our health via physiological, social, and psychological pathways," explained study author Urska Dobersek , an assistant professor at the University of Southern Indiana."Vegetarian" can be a fuzzy term. To avoid confusion, the researchers only examined studies that provided a clear distinction between meat eaters and those who abstained from meat."My co-authors and I were truly surprised at how consistent the relation between meat-avoidance and the increased prevalence of mental illness was across populations. As we stated in our conclusion, ','" Dobersek told PsyPost.But the causal relationship between avoidance of meat and psychological health is still unclear. Of the 18 reviewed studies, 16 used a cross-sectional design.The two studies that provided some evidence of causality had mixed results. A randomized controlled trial found that vegetarians reported significantly better mood than omnivores and fish eaters after the trial, but a longitudinal study found a vegetarian diet was predictive of depression and anxiety.Dobersek and her colleagues decided to conduct a systematic review because the research on meat-abstention had become increasingly contradictory"The 'average person' does not have the requisite knowledge and training to place the results from a single research project into the larger body of scientific and historical knowledge. I think this reality drives the 'diet-wars' and ubiquitous false-facts about nutrition," Dobersek said."Our study provides further evidence that because humans are omnivores, it is illogical and potentially unhealthy to recommend "eating a varied diet" followed by a long list of foods, beverages, and nutrients to avoid (e.g., meat, eggs, sugar, salt, fat, fruit juices, cholesterol, etc.). This is especially true, as my co-authors demonstrated, when the proscriptions and recommendations are based on a ' fictional discourse on diet-disease relations .'"The study, " Meat and mental health: a systematic review of meat abstention and depression, anxiety, and related phenomena ", was authored by Urska Dobersek, Gabrielle Wy, Joshua Adkins, Sydney Altmeyer, Kaitlin Krout, Carl J. Lavie, and Edward Archer.