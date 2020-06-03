Green Ghosts
New electrical phenomenon termed "Green Ghost" appears in Earths atmosphere with plasma ropes, record south latitude noctilucent clouds and naked eye Jellyfish Sprites. The economy is collapsing at the same time so it appears we are in a cycle witnessed before as planets are lining up as 79 A.D in 2024. Global events match heavenly body timelines.....


