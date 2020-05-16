What is also very concerning is that even after Dengvaxia led to tragic injuries and deaths in the Philippines, the FDA moved forward and licensed the vaccine in the U.S.

The Dengvaxia Disaster Was Twenty Years in the Making — What Will Happen With a Rushed COVID-19 Vaccine?

By the Children's Health Defense Team

Viral vaccines and "disease enhancement"

The dengue vaccine pipeline

Mosquito versus needle

Dengvaxia-enhanced disease has created a major ethical dilemma for the vaccine community, an enduring public health management crisis, and legal nightmare. Vaccines should not harm recipients, directly or indirectly. WHO and the manufacturer owe the customer a safe product.