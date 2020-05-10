My name is Dr. Jeff Barke, and I'm here representing thousands of physicians across the country whose voices are being silenced because we don't agree with the mainstream media and the experts who are telling us what to do.



Never in the history of this great republic have we told churchgoers that it's illegal for you to exercise your First Amendment right of freedom of religion. Yet, at the same time, it's essential to keep pot dispensaries open.



Never in the history of this country have we been told that you can't go to church because it's 'non-essential,' but you can go get an abortion because that's 'essential.'



Never before in our country have we let criminals out of jail but we've told you, you can't exercise your Second Amendment right and protect yourself by purchasing a firearm.



When liquor stores are deemed essential but your businesses are deemed non-essential, there's something wrong going on.

A California physician is being hailed as a patriot after delivering an impassioned speech citing the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution in a sweeping condemnation of the coronavirus lockdowns imposed across America.Dr. Jeffrey Barke stepped up to the microphone during a protest rally in Riverside County, addressing the crowd that had gathered to demonstrate against the economic shutdowns in his community and beyond.His speech, as dictated by the Daily Wire, continued: