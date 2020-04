The violent call to action also asks fellow extremists to sabotage fibre optic cables and relay antennas to disrupt communication services.Canadian far-left extremist websites are seeking to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to further their radical views through violent means.The violent call to action also asks fellow extremists to sabotage fibre optic cables and relay antennas to disrupt communication services. In the article, the anonymous author fantasizes about attacking and beating unsuspecting prison guards while they return home from work.A similar blog post published on April 20 by North Shore Counter-Info asks followers to gather in small groups and engage in illegal activities like property damage and vandalism ahead of May Day which coincides with International Workers Day."It is a delightful new reality that it no longer cocks eyebrows when you're just someone out for a night jog in a mask and hoodie down the empty, empty streets. And coming out of the Wet'suwet'en solidarity movement, there is a lot of resistance to celebrate, as well as new skills and contacts to build on," claimed the North Shore article.As exclusively reported on by True North, both websites were active during February's nation-wide rail blockades allegedly in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who opposed BC's LNG pipeline.During the blockade crisis, North Shore provided instructions on how to create thermite to disrupt rail lines and advocated for activists to destroy other critical infrastructure. Meanwhile, Montreal Counter-Information published a similar callout alongside guides instructing people to make Molotov cocktails.