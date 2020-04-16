Society's Child
Emirates airlines conducts COVID-19 blood tests on pre-flight passengers
The Week
Thu, 16 Apr 2020 08:07 UTC
Emirates said this week that on a Wednesday flight to Tunisia from Dubai, passengers "were all tested for COVID-19" before departing by way of blood tests conducted by the Dubai Health Authority at the airport's check-in area, and "results were available within 10 minutes."
Emirates called itself the first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 tests on its passengers. These blood tests are in addition to other precautions the airline has taken, such as requiring passengers to wear masks.
CNN notes that "serology (blood) tests aren't meant to diagnose active coronavirus infections," but they "check for proteins in the immune system, known as antibodies, through a blood sample," and "their presence means a person was exposed to the virus and developed antibodies against it."
But this, CNN also observes, may be "a sign of what the future holds for air travelers," while NPR describes it as potentially "a step toward making air travel palatable to the public again."
The airline is hoping to expand this practice, as Emirates Chief Operating Officer Adel Al Redha said in a statement, "We are working on plans to scale up testing capabilities in the future and extend it to other flights."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- A star orbiting a black hole just confirmed a prediction made by general relativity
- US Federal Reserve props up zombie companies that should have collapsed - RT's Keiser Report
- Flamingos have friends, enemies, and even romantic trysts, 5-year study reveals
- Mikhail Gorbachev: When the pandemic is over, the world must come together
- Can loved ones in a coma hear us?
- SOTT Focus: The Seven Destructive Earth Passes of Comet Venus
- The 'everyone's got it' theory: We're undercounting COVID cases, but by how much?
- Emirates airlines conducts COVID-19 blood tests on pre-flight passengers
- Danish study reveals that coronavirus may be almost 20x less deadly than WHO predicted
- Syrian militants 'trained at US base for sabotage & terrorism' try to surrender & get ambushed by other US-backed extremists
- Twenty Saudis indicted by Istanbul court for murder of Khashoggi, Saudi trial details revealed
- Trump says US 'passed the peak'; Austria to test all patients & staff of nursing homes; and other Covid-19 news
- You be the judge on Michael Behe's case for Intelligent Design
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Epictetus: Epic Wisdom, Roman Stoic Style
- Putin puts off Russia's Victory Day events as coronavirus concerns rule out celebrations of 75th anniversary of Nazi defeat
- No serious injuries after massive explosion at Maine paper mill: 'Nothing short of a miracle'
- AOC does something right: Ocasio-Cortez says it's 'legitimate to talk about' allegation against Biden
- Getting too comfy: Maryland police warn residents to wear pants to check mailbox
- Liberal treated with Hydroxychloroquine hopes to still die of COVID-19 to prove Trump's an idiot
- Microsoft publishes, then takes down commercial with 'spirit cooker' Marina Abramović
- Syrian militants 'trained at US base for sabotage & terrorism' try to surrender & get ambushed by other US-backed extremists
- Twenty Saudis indicted by Istanbul court for murder of Khashoggi, Saudi trial details revealed
- AOC does something right: Ocasio-Cortez says it's 'legitimate to talk about' allegation against Biden
- American counter-conspiracy theory about Covid-19: 'China created SARS-CoV-2 virus at Wuhan lab, then leaked it'
- 'A dereliction of duty during a crisis': Trump threatens to dismiss both chambers of Congress over held-up appointments
- Navy removes 116 from hospital ship after 7 infected with coronavirus - source of infection unknown
- Flashback Best of the Web: Putin claims someone is harvesting Russian bio samples for obscure purposes - US Air Force admits to collecting genetic data for 'research'
- Flashback SOTT Focus: Pentagon Biological Weapons Program Never Ended: US Bio-labs Around The World
- US plotting to replace military in Iraq with CIA-trained agents
- Canada: Federal government open to new law to fight pandemic misinformation
- Exactly 18 years after US coup against Venezuela, Pompeo and Abrams warn another is coming
- Judicial Watch subpoenas Google in search of Hillary Clinton's missing government emails
- US gave $3.7million to Wuhan lab that was performing pathogen experiments on bats
- Cuomo offers up New Yorkers as GUINEA PIGS for coronavirus vaccine, mandates face masks in public
- New Chinese assault carrier ship catches fire in Shanghai port
- Anti-China hawks risk isolating Britain
- #FireFauci Now! A rallying cry for a generation
- How Trump adapts as realities collide
- Best of the Web: Stanford U. epidemiologist John Ioannidis lambasts the media for panicking the public over Covid-19
- Pushback: Governors defy Trump who cries 'mutiny'
- US Federal Reserve props up zombie companies that should have collapsed - RT's Keiser Report
- Mikhail Gorbachev: When the pandemic is over, the world must come together
- Emirates airlines conducts COVID-19 blood tests on pre-flight passengers
- Trump says US 'passed the peak'; Austria to test all patients & staff of nursing homes; and other Covid-19 news
- Putin puts off Russia's Victory Day events as coronavirus concerns rule out celebrations of 75th anniversary of Nazi defeat
- No serious injuries after massive explosion at Maine paper mill: 'Nothing short of a miracle'
- Microsoft publishes, then takes down commercial with 'spirit cooker' Marina Abramović
- MSNBC host suggests Biden create his own 'shadow government, shadow cabinet, shadow SWAT team' to counter Trump
- Dozens of cops in tactical gear 'aggressively' show up at California church on Easter, pastor now facing fine or up to six months in jail
- Four Michigan Sheriffs say they won't enforce Governor Gretchen Whitmer's totalitarian orders
- By the time we notice we're hungry, it may be too late
- India's best shot at dealing with coronavirus: Anders Tegnell's (Swedish) approach
- ACLU files historic lawsuit to stop surveillance planes above Baltimore
- Australian sentenced to month in jail for violating quarantine to see girlfriend
- Anti-surveillance activists claim they set fire outside German institute developing Covid-19 tracking app
- 'People abandoned to die of hunger & disease': France summons Chinese envoy over criticism of West's response to Covid-19 pandemic
- German lawyer confined to psych ward after calling for resistance to 'unconstitutional' Covid-19 lockdown
- "If Julian Assange is extradited, it's the end of the rule of law in the West" - interview with former MEP and lawyer Eva Joly
- Democratic Georgia State Rep. slams Biden, endorses Trump's reelection
- Saudi coalition conducts 26 air raids in north and west Yemen
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Epictetus: Epic Wisdom, Roman Stoic Style
- 9/11 Truth: Under Lockdown for Nearly Two Decades
- Best of the Web: Engineering Contagion: Amerithrax, Coronavirus and the Rise of the Biotech-Industrial Complex - Pt. 2 Cornering the Covid-19 Vaccine Market
- Careless whispers: How the German public used and abused the Gestapo
- FDR's Anti-colonial vision for the post-war world as he saw it
- Flashback: Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen: Gates is a ruthless schemer
- Pömmelte: Germany's 'Stonehenge'
- Largest group of Early Neolithic pottery ever found in London reveals beginnings of farming
- Best of the Web: Engineering Contagion: Amerithrax, Coronavirus and the Rise of the Biotech-Industrial Complex - Pt. 1 Dark Winter
- Rheumatic diseases: The cost of survival during the Little Ice Age
- Flashback: The secret history of Fort Detrick, the CIA's base for mind control experiments and biological warfare
- Ancient skulls from the Yucatán Peninsula show striking diversity of Early America Settlers
- Oldest ever piece of string was made by Neanderthals 50,000 years ago
- 5,000-year-old "luxury" ostrich eggs reveal unknown interconnectedness of ancient world
- Early Amazonian humans created 'forest islands'
- Complex brain surgery found in "spectacular" high status ProtoByzantine grave site
- 'Serpent Mound' in Peru?
- The Younger Dryas Impact - Armageddon at 10,000 BCE
- Yale professor admits he planted stories so that NATO could bomb Serbia in 1999
- Mexican archaeologists discover Mayan treasures and giant sloth fossils in vast underwater cave system
- A star orbiting a black hole just confirmed a prediction made by general relativity
- Flamingos have friends, enemies, and even romantic trysts, 5-year study reveals
- You be the judge on Michael Behe's case for Intelligent Design
- Flashback: Engineered bat virus stirs debate over risky research: Lab-made coronavirus related to SARS can infect human cells
- New potentially habitable exoplanet is similar in size and temperature to Earth
- Trio of comets grace our skies
- Solar wind is hotter than expected says new research
- Oh, what now!? Newfound asteroid the size of a house will fly by Earth on Wednesday
- A safe alternative to opioid painkillers could come from tarantula venom
- New formation theory explains the mysterious interstellar object 'Oumuamua
- Super Duper Supernova! Distant star explosion is brightest ever seen
- Is EVERYTHING broken? Earth has a 'leaky core' resulting in iron-rich lava eruptions, researchers find
- Chinese scientists claim Oumuamua asteroid is part of destroyed exoplanet
- Astronomers capture images of fragmenting Comet ATLAS Y4
- Pseudogenes are going the way of Darwin's 'rudimentary organs'
- New Comet C/2020 F8 (SWAN)
- Neo-Darwinism and the 'Big Bang' of man's origin
- Design redundancy is in our DNA
- Ancestral type of COVID-19 virus mainly found in the US: study
- Krakatoa's 1883 eruption produced a sound so loud it circled the Earth four times
- Shallow earthquake of magnitude 6.0 rocks northern Honduras
- Devastating Easter tornadoes leave at least 33 dead across southern US
- Northern Greece covered by blanket of snow in spring
- Flash floods hit Sana'a, Yemen - 2 reported dead
- Island off the coast of North Carolina that appeared then vanished has returned
- Woman dies after being attacked by pit bull terrier inside her home in Fort Worth, Texas
- 'Arctic April' grips North America breaking hundreds of all-time cold records
- Record-breaking April snowfall blankets parts of Finland - 4 FEET of snow recorded
- Record cold and nearly 18 inches of spring snow in 36 hours hits Boulder, Colorado
- Thousands affected by floods in Java, Indonesia
- Flooding kills at least 2 after heavy downpours in Iran
- Strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes near New Zealand - USGS
- Storm system leaves foot of snow in northern Wisconsin
- Spring storm dumps nearly a foot of snow in southern Minnesota
- Some areas of Michigan's Upper Peninsula got nearly 2 FEET of snow in 24 hours - in April
- Iowa cities set Easter snowfall records with Ringsted receiving 11 inches
- 10 dead after major landslide in Papua New Guinea
- Heavy rain causes river to overflow in Quito, Ecuador
- Ukraine: Chernobyl forest fires now burning dangerously close to Nuclear Reactor
- Easter storm drops up to 15 inches of snow on parts of South Dakota
- SOTT Focus: The Seven Destructive Earth Passes of Comet Venus
- Meteor fireball lights up Brunei, Borneo sky
- Meteor fireball streaks across Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas
- Daytime meteor fireball over Central Europe observed by hundreds
- Hundreds report bright meteor fireball blazing over Netherlands
- Another large green meteor fireball lights up Florida night sky
- Best of the Web: Massive explosion leaves giant crater in Akure, Nigeria, dozens of buildings damaged - UPDATE: Expert suspects METEOR IMPACT
- Scientist claims massive crater in Akure, Nigeria caused by METEOR IMPACT
- Meteor fireball lit up the night skies over several US states
- New Jersey official believes loud noise, shaking was sonic boom
- Video captures meteor fireball streaking over Florida
- Meteor fireball filmed above Wigan, UK
- Fireball meteor seen over Seville in Andalucía, Spain
- Three fiery meteorites reportedly hit ground in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
- Oregon and SW Washington see at least 2 fireballs in night sky
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over the Netherlands and Belgium
- Spectacular daytime meteor fireball explodes over Croatia and Slovenia - Shockwave sets off earthquake detectors
- Reports of meteor fireball seen over Aberdeen, Scotland
- Best of the Web: Eerie green meteor fireball turns night into day over Tucson, Arizona
- The 'everyone's got it' theory: We're undercounting COVID cases, but by how much?
- Danish study reveals that coronavirus may be almost 20x less deadly than WHO predicted
- Higher mortality rate in ventilated COVID-19 patients in large sample
- Dr. Wodarg warns: 'High-dose Vitamin C & Hydrochloroquine may be WRONG treatments for some COVID-19 patients'
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Bill Gates: Philanthropist, World Savior, AntiChrist
- Back to basics: Best alternatives for self-care against viral infections
- Mike Whitney: Are ventilators killing more people than they're saving?
- Flashback Best of the Web: October-December 2019: Strange new 'influenza' kills 56 people in Iran
- Obesity is major COVID-19 risk factor, says French chief epidemiologist
- Just say no! Being stubborn, rigid may lower your Alzheimer's risk
- Doctors treating Covid-19 patients note mysterious lung problems, see need for a new approach
- A vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 by autumn?
- Nearly half of severe COVID-19 cases showed neurological symptoms
- Half of Icelanders that tested positive for coronavirus had no symptoms - one-tenth of population tested
- COVID-19 and Vitamin D: We are losing something simple and very important by imposing lockdowns
- What is the best dose of zinc for COVID-19 prevention?
- Best of the Web: Covid-19 had us all fooled, but now we might have finally found its secret
- Best of the Web: 'Patients need oxygen, not pressure!' New York city physician finds 'Covid-19 patients' is akin to high-altitude sickness, NOT pneumonia
- CDC strips page on hydroxychloroquine of 'unusual' guidance for doctors
- Michigan Dem lawmaker describes how Trump's boosting of hydroxychloroquine 'saved my life'
- Can loved ones in a coma hear us?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 2: The Usefulness of Gurdjieff's Teachings For Our Times
- Welcome these hard times like a Stoic
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 1: Gurdjieff, Mysticism, Exercises
- Best of the Web: Memento mori, or love in the age of corona
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Hidden Psychological Depth of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- People are now stocking Little Free Libraries with toilet paper and food for neighbors in need
- Musical scales are a prehistoric gift to the modern world
- Science review confirms yoga benefits your brain
- Free won't? How Libet's free will research is misrepresented
- How well do you know the back of your hand, really?
- Be conscious of what you are thinking
- For the full life experience, put down the devices and walk
- Best of the Web: Viktor Frankl: Saying Yes to Life in Difficult Times
- How nurturing hope can keep you healthier and happier
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Intentional Suffering: Paul and Gurdjieff on the True Meaning of Crucifixion
- People prone to disengage from difficult tasks and goals may experience greater cognitive decline after retirement
- Clash of perspectives on panpsychism: What it does—and does not—explain about consciousness
- Two revision strategies that can prepare you for an exam much better than restudying your notes
- The psychology behind why toilet paper, of all things, is the latest coronavirus panic buy
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Getting too comfy: Maryland police warn residents to wear pants to check mailbox
- Liberal treated with Hydroxychloroquine hopes to still die of COVID-19 to prove Trump's an idiot
- President Xi impressed by Michigan governor's totalitarian policies
- Vicious tyrant Trump wants to allow people to leave their homes
- Observations of an anonymous UPS driver: "Customers I've seen since the 'Rona"
- 'Biden has touched us all' says Obama
- Roman authorities investigate Jesus for violating stay-in-tomb order
- Coronavirus vaccine delayed until scientist can figure out how to make it cause autism
- Foul-mouthed JESUS arrested in Moscow for violating self-isolation rules, becomes instant meme fodder online
- Freedom From Religion Foundation opposes teaching evolution in public schools
- Astrophysicist gets magnets stuck up nose while inventing coronavirus device
- Panicked teachers urge school re-openings before students learn to think for themselves
- Satire? Britain's new Housing Minister, Liberty Snuff, addresses the nation
- Toilet paper crisis solved as government prints trillions of fresh, soft US dollar bills
- Washington accidentally shuts itself down with ban on non-essential businesses
- If we have to #StayAtHome, we'll take the house with us! Kyrgyzstan residents devise creative workaround for quarantine
- Attempted armed robbery in Nanaimo goes comically off the rails, one man charged
- Jonathan Pie: LOCKDOWN
- Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
- Best Hits: Russian foreign minister Lavrov's greatest achievements and public gaffes as he turns 70
Quote of the Day
"The Kennedy assassination has demonstrated that most of the major events of world significance are masterfully planned and orchestrated by an elite coterie of enormously powerful people who are not of one nation, one ethnic grouping, or one overridingly important business group. They are a power unto themselves for whom those others work. Neither is this power elite of recent origin. Its roots go deep into the past."
Recent Comments
Isn't this the same little old lady from Playboy who usually is topless?
Once the Government declared that it was all monopoly money, NO ONE should be surprised at the above nor at our likely upcoming Wiemar-Republic...
One day I'm going to be smart enough to absorb all of this. Until then I have an observation from the understandings of Delamer Duverus. He said...
Biden can go to a retirement home called Shadow Acres
Seems like Trump has been power tripping in last few days more than usual. Something is up.