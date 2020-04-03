The US, UK, and EU, as well as Ukraine and Georgia, rejected a Russian draft declaration calling for unilateral sanctions to be lifted to fight Covid-19.Moscow's permanent mission to the UN issued a statement on Thursday- especially in developing nations currently under sanctions.The rejected motion called for broad international cooperation on combating the spread of Covid-19, as well as theThe draft also called on member states toThe declaration was co-sponsored by 28 UN member states, Russia's UN mission said. The General Assembly ultimately passed a different resolution calling for "international cooperation" and "multilateralism" to combat coronavirus.There are more than 1 million confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, resulting in more than 50,000 deaths, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.