Readings from inside the plasmoid — as Voyager 2 flew through it — hinted at its origins. Whereas some plasmoids have a twisted internal magnetic field, DiBraccio and Gershman observed smooth, closed magnetic loops. Such loop-like plasmoids are typically formed as a spinning planet flings bits of its atmosphere to space.

It's been several decades since NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft reached the chilly planet Uranus. The probe cruised past the frigid world at a distance of around 50,000 miles, sending back a wealth of data for scientists to dig through. Now, 34 years after it visited Uranus, the data that Voyager 2 sent back has revealed something entirely new.Determining where the gassy blob came from was difficult, but the researchers think they have it figured out:Uranus is an incredibly strange planet when compared to its peers in our system. It rotates on its side, making it an immediate standout. On top of that, it has a distinct wobble that astronomers have been trying to explain for a long time."The data revealed a helical bundle of magnetic flux containing planetary plasma, known as a 'plasmoid,' in the tail of the magnetosphere," the researchers write in a paper published in Geophysical Research Letters . "This first observation of a plasmoid in an Ice Giant magnetosphere elucidates processes that occur in the magnetosphere of Uranus and suggests that plasmoids may play a large role in transporting plasma."Only a limited amount can be learned from such a brief observation, but the scientists are making the most of it. In the future, subsequent missions past (or to) Uranus could reveal additional details about its atmosphere loss.