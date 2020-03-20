The ecology brings gifts to the plants, the plants bring gifts to us, and hopefully we, as healthy humans, can bring the gifts of our own creativity and diversity back to the wide world.

A NEW IDEA: YOU MIGHT WANT TO TRY THE BITTER FLAVOR

ON PURPOSE

herbal medicine has offered me yet another lesson: one I learned from the unique qualities of the American herbal community.

AMERICAN HERBALISM TODAY IS A WILD, DIVERSE, GLOBALLY UNIQUE MOVEMENT

But I would be remiss if I did not also express gratitude for the wild, unique voices and traditions that make American herbalism what it is today, and for the plant knowledge those voices have carried and stewarded for so long.

THE IMPORTANCE OF THE INDIGENOUS PERSPECTIVE

For more about Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin, visit http://www.mainstreetproject.org