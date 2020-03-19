Society's Child
The looting begins: Gang of thugs smash doors of south London Sainsbury's after raiding store for alcohol
Daily Mail
Thu, 19 Mar 2020 10:44 UTC
Six men tried stealing alcohol from the New Kent Road store in Elephant and Castle at around 10.50pm yesterday by 'concealing spirits in their clothes'.
Police said that Sainsbury's staff confronted the men, who became 'hostile and threatening' and fled outside before trashing the store front.
Video shows thugs throw a blue sign at the glass entry, which shatters. A larger group then runs away, leaving a trail of carnage behind them.
The Met Police confirmed four arrests on suspicion of theft and criminal damage.
Sainsbury's told MailOnline there was 'an incident' at the New Kent Road last night, and they will be helping police with their enquiries.
A spokesperson said: 'It's a shame that these things are happening.'
The Met Police said: 'Staff had reported that six men had entered the store and began to conceal spirits in their clothes.
'When confronted by staff the men became hostile and threatening. When the group left one of them picked up a sign that was outside the store and damaged a window.
'Officers attended and four men aged 20, 21, 21, and 22 were arrested near the scene on suspicion of theft and criminal damage.
'Enquiries continue.'
These appalling scenes come as Britain's supermarkets come under unprecedented pressure from customers stockpiling amid fears of self-isolation.
Hundreds of shoppers lined up outside supermarkets before the doors opened today after retailers enforced rationing measures to deal with a surge in panic-buying.
Retailers have stressed that there is plenty of food in the supply chain, but shoppers need to act responsibly to ensure everyone can get what they need - particularly the elderly and most vulnerable who may find regular shopping difficult.
Tesco and Sainsbury's are limiting customers to buying three of any item, while Asda and Morrisons are restricting purchases across 1,250 regularly-bought lines.
The biggest chains were dramatically stepping up rationing measures yesterday amid the stockpiling as millions prepare for weeks of home quarantine. The demand has also led to angry scenes as people battled over household essentials.
And the capital could be days away from total lockdown after Boris Johnson yesterday refused to rule out 'further and faster' measures to battle the coronavirus.
The Prime Minister declared that 'ruthless' enforcement of so-called social distancing measure - such as working from home and avoiding social gatherings in pubs, cinemas, theatres, and restaurants - was needed.
Some 953 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in London alone - more than a third of the UK total of 2,626.
A lockdown could be implemented this weekend in the capital, which officials believe has become a 'city of superspreaders', according to The Daily Telegraph.
It comes as military chiefs are putting 20,000 troops on standby to be deployed to Britain's streets, hospitals and other key sites to help tackle the pandemic.
It is thought that many are undergoing fast-track training on how to drive oxygen tankers around the country in order to supply hospitals.
Helicopters are also being readied to transport supplies.
Thousands of soldiers will be mobilised or flown home from overseas programmes and put at high readiness to move as part of a new Covid Support Force.
Comment: This incident could very well be just the usual acts of drunken hooligans, not necessarily having anything to do with the coronavirus lockdown. But it could also be a sign of things to come.
