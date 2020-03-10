The idea was floated by Valentina Tereshkova, an MP from the ruling 'United Russia' party, who is also famous for being the first woman in space. She wants to give the incumbent head of state a chance to compete in the 2024 Presidential election.
Under existing rules, Putin must stand aside after the current mandate, his fourth, ends. However, putative constitutional changes currently being discussed would limit future Presidents to only two terms. Tereshkova wants to start the clock again, making Putin eligible for two more runs before he would be bound by the new restrictions.
In her speech, she said in the situation Russia now faces [economically and politically] there are "unpredictable risks" meaning "reliable insurance" is needed.
"This insurance, I am 100% sure, is from strong Presidential power and the moral authority of the person who holds the post," Tereshkova explained. "The question is not really about him [Putin], it is about us, the citizens of Russia, and its future... why make any artificial structures? Everything must be honest and transparent."
Her speech was met with applause. The head of the United Russia parliamentary party, Sergei Neverov, said it would support such an amendment. Meanwhile, Vyacheslav Volodin, the house speaker, said the initiative required consultation with the president himself and leaders of all Duma parties.
Comment: Putin later responded to this proposal by stating:
The Russian president says a suggestion by MPs that would see presidential terms reset, thus allowing him to run again in 2024, would be acceptable should it be supported by citizens and approved by the Constitutional Court.
"I believe and am deeply convinced that a strong presidential power is absolutely necessary for our country," Putin stated in his address to the State Duma. However, the public should have guarantees that elections - including presidential elections - are competitive and there is also "an alternative."
[...]
Aside from that, Tereshkova suggested that Putin's tenure be reset, making Putin eligible for two more runs before he would be subject to the new restrictions.
While respecting the two-term limitation, the proposal still enables a person who has served and (or) serves as president of Russia at the time this amendment entered into force "to participate as a candidate in the [next] presidential election."
Touching on that, Putin said accepting such an initiative is an option - but under certain conditions. It could become real "only if citizens support such a proposal" in the upcoming national vote on April 22, the president opined.Then, Russia's Constitutional Court would give an official conclusion that such an amendment will not run contrary to "the principles and fundamental provisions of the basic law." Finishing, Putin said he is confident that presidential power will eventually become less personified, it will not be "associated with any specific person."You and I are accepting amendments to the Constitution not for a year, not for two, and not for ten, but for at least 30 or 50 years. And society should have guarantees that they will be provided with a regular change of power.
Volodin told journalists that Putin himself will come to the parliament after 3pm Moscow time to address deputies.
Meanwhile, the Communist Party, the largest opposition grouping in the Duma, announced it will not back the nullification of presidential terms. MP Alexander Yushchenko told Moscow news agency Interfax that the party has consistently rejected such a measure.
Comment: As for the other issues Putin had proposed, Russia's Parliament had responded favorably: President Putin also rejected an initiative for early elections which was a point of contention among some MPs: