Society's Child
Project Veritas: ABC News' David Wright identifies as 'a socialist' - UPDATE
Breitbart
Wed, 26 Feb 2020 00:01 UTC
"I feel terrible about it," Wright says of ABC's coverage of the presidential election. "I feel that the truth suffers, the voters are poorly informed and people have the opportunity to tune into whatever they want to hear."
"It's like there's no upside in, or our bosses, don't see an upside in doing the job we're supposed to do; which is to speak truth to power and hold people accountable," he adds.
In another part of the video, Wright claims that the media doesn't hold President Donald Trump to account, and then admits that reporters don't give the president "credit" where it's due. "I think, some of that at least in the place that I work and places like it, is that with Trump, we're interested in three things: we're interested in the outrage of the day, the investigation, and of the palace intrigue of who's backstabbing who," he says.
Later in the footage, Wright is asked about his political ideology, to which he says that he not only sees himself as a Democrat-socialist, but a full-blown socialist. "I think there should be national health insurance," Wright argues. "I'm totally fine with reining in corporations, I think there are too many billionaires, and I think that there's a wealth gap. That's a problem."
The video concluded with Wright saying that the establishment media is more interested in covering the election as a "horse race" than a contest about issues important to voters. "I don't think we're terribly interested in voters," he concedes.
"In addition to the candidate of the week, we need the story to move on," Wright explains. "We're happy to have Buttigieg be the story last week and we're happy to have Klobuchar as a new subject this week, and then when we're tired of her we'll be delighted if Elizabeth Warren kicks ass in Nevada because then we have something new to talk about."
"We're all guilty of the same thing," Wright continues." I think that all of the big news organizations... ABC, CBS, NBC."
"We recognize that we're dinosaurs and we're in danger of dying," he adds.
The Washinton Post reported that ABC News has suspended correspondent Wright "for unguarded remarks he made in a video by operatives of Project Veritas." In a statement to Project Veritas, ABC News said of the decision: "Any action that damages our reputation for fairness and impartiality or gives the appearance of compromising it harms ABC News and the individuals involved. David Wright has been suspended, and to avoid any possible appearance of bias, he will be reassigned away from political coverage when he returns."
Comment: While the big news of this Project Veritas release is that Wright said that he's a socialist (gasp!), the real news here is what he had to say about the state of the news in general and his network in particular. News is just another form of entertainment at this point, with the mighty clicks and views dictating the slant of everything important. This isn't exactly stunningly new information, but it's interesting to hear it from someone on the inside who "feel(s) really bad about it".
See also:
- CNN's own source says Michael Cohen story is fake news, but network still doubles down on it
- Pam Bondi's Biden expose during impeachment trial blacked out on ABC, CBS, NBC
- ABC takes advantage of Iran conflict to FINALLY screen Epstein story... 3 years late
- NBC, ABC And CBS appear to have run cover for world's most powerful rape rings
- Hypocrisy: So much for 'whistleblower' coverage at ABC and CBS
- Busted! ABC News caught using old gun range footage to push fake news about Turkish 'slaughter' of Syrian Kurds
- Trump slams WaPo-ABC 'phony suppression poll' showing him getting smoked by 2020 Democrats
Wright was disciplined after higher-ups at ABC News reviewed footage in which Wright describes himself as a "socialist" and appears to criticize the network for the way in which it chooses to present the news.
The veteran reporter expounded at length on his political views. "I would consider myself a socialist, like I think there should be national health insurance," he said. "I'm totally fine with reining in corporations, I think they're too many billionaires, and I think there's a wealth gap - that's a problem."
In the hidden video that Project Veritas said was filmed in New Hampshire during its primary's coverage, Wright, 56, also called President Trump "a d---" while simultaneously complaining that Trump is sometimes not given "credit for what things he does do."
Wright did not respond to Fox News' request for comment. A rep for ABC News told Fox News he would be reassigned after serving his suspension.
"Any action that damages our reputation for fairness and impartiality or gives the appearance of compromising it harms ABC News and the individuals involved," the rep said. "David Wright has been suspended, and to avoid any possible appearance of bias, he will be reassigned away from political coverage when he returns."
Reader Comments
...we have the somewhat Spenglerian Johnson government duking it out with the equally Spenglerian EU....Citing Oswald Spengler, you are perhaps aware of his idea of fellahin societies. The EU has, and is importing them in abundance.
And they'll probably win, too. I know, because we all fall for their arguments somehow. Even Trump supporters wonder why we don't have free this or that.
Free heroin and Cheerios, I imagine.