© Unknown



President Trump on Wednesday slammed a WaPo-ABC poll that has him 'significantly or modestly' trailing the top Democratic candidates in the 2020 general election."In a hypothetical poll, done by one of the worst pollsters of them all, the Amazon Washington Post/ABC, which predicted I would lose to Crooked Hillary by 15 points (how did that work out?),," tweeted Trump.Trump continued.Look at North Carolina last night. Dan Bishop, down big in the Polls, WINS. Easier than 2016!"Trump then slammed the "never ending Fake News" about him, claimingThe WaPo-ABC poll shows Trump as getting smoked by Biden, Sanders, Warren, Harris and even Pete Buttigieg.