Russia would meet little resistance were it to take over Irish deep-water ports, occupy the vital Shannon airport, and physically control or cut trans-Atlantic undersea cable network that keeps the world economy running.

Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23

Russia is poised to invade Ireland and seize control of global communications, according to a crew of Cold War relics and professional Russophobes who've taken an already absurd James Bond-esque story and doubled down on it.Russia isn't just lusting after Ireland's burgeoning crop of tech firms, or its forest of undersea communications cables, the group argues - it's actively plotting to invade the Emerald Isle.While that gripping saga could be deflated with a quick look at one of Ireland's own government websites, which posts the exact latitude and longitude of those cables for all to see, it clearly lit a fire under the senescent Cold War hawks at the CSP.Wait, what? Well, Ireland has had issues funding its military, Waller explains. Worse, it simply "doesn't have a counterintelligence capability," according to Royal United Services Institute fellow Mark Galeotti, whom Waller quotes in his comments to the Times.Nor was CSP the only group of Cold War revivalists to take the Times story as proof they had been on the right track with their obsession. A mysterious "pro-NATO" Twitter account calling itself GorseFires Collectif has been "warning since 2014 about Russian General Staff planning efforts & GRU interest regarding strategic assets in Ireland," it reminded its followers after the story was published, dredging up several years' worth of tweets that all predicted a Russian invasion was just around the corner and warning Irish authorities that a "Ukraine in 2014" situation could arise at any moment... whatever that means.And a real-life invasion is only part of the dastardly Russians' plans for little old Ireland, the CSP warns: "even without invading, Russia is using Ireland to tap into the trans-Atlantic undersea cable network and burrow into Dublin-based tech companies."