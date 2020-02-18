© Jo Ingles / Ohio Public Radio



A new bill in the Ohio House would prevent doctors from prescribing drugs to delay puberty or perform surgery to change a child's gender. The bill is similar to ones proposed in at least eight other states.The bill, which is still being drafted, is sponsored by state Reps. Bill Dean (R-Xenia) and Ron Hood (R-Ashville).Conservative group Citizens for Community Values, which supports the bill, helped organize the event. None of the parents' children were present at the press conference.Dr. Scott Leibowitz with Nationwide Children's Hospital says in a written statement that evidence published by mainstream medical associations shows kids are receiving care that promotes healthy outcomes."These types of legislative efforts pit the Hippocratic oath against the law, something that no medical or other healthcare professional should have to choose between. Evidence-based policy statements and clinical guidelines — published by every mainstream pediatric medical professional association — speak for themselves and are paving the path for minors to receive care that promotes the healthy outcomes the youth deserve," Leibowitz wrote.Alana Jochum, executive director of Equality Ohio, said that the bill would ensure "burden and harassment" for young LGBTQ people."Kids have it hard enough without Ohio House Representatives Hood and Dean invading their pediatrician's appointment," Jochum wrote. "Here's what I know about youth: They have the best environment to thrive when they are supported and can get the health care they need."James Knapp, chair of TransOhio, blasted the proposal as well."Every year, TransOhio partners with hospitals and local physicians to provide cultural competency training to medical students and to discuss current best practices for transgender and nonbinary patients," Knapp wrote. "This bill does nothing to protect our youth. Instead, it takes important decision-making power out of the hands of young patients, their parents, and their doctors, and gives it to politicians who do not understand their health concerns or needs. TransOhio stands with trans and nonbinary youth."