Archaeologists working in and around Saint-Bavo's cathedral in Ghent have made a macabre discovery - walls constructed entirely out of human bones."This find is unique in Belgium," said a spokesperson for the archaeological team from Ruben Willaert bvba in Bruges.The walls areAbove that level, meanwhile,"So the graveyard must have still been in use for some time after the walls were built."The works are being carried out in preparation for the construction of a new visitor's centre in the cathedral, dedicated to the Jan Van Eyck altarpiece, the Adoration of the Mystic Lamb."This is a phenomenon we've not yet come across here," said project leader Janiek De Gryse.But the Ghent find will not become a tourist attraction, the team said. The bones will be removed.The bones. "For the moment we would place the actual construction in the 17th and 18th century, although there's a great deal of research still to be done."Another question to be answered is why the walls were built in the first place."When clearing a churchyard, the skeletons cannot just be thrown away," De Gryse explained. "Given that the faithful believed in a resurrection of the body, the bones were considered the most important part. That is why stone houses were sometimes built against the walls of city graveyards: to house skulls and the long bones in what is called an ossuary."