© Eugenio Acevez



© Jerónimo Avilés Olguín



What happened to her skull?

© Jerónimo Avilés Olguín



Dental problems

Like other Tulum cave skeletons, Chan Hol 3 has a distinctive skull.

the Yucatán people were small and delicate, and to date, not a single stone tool was found

© Eugenio Acevez



Controversial date