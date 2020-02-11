© Reuters/Romeo Ranoco



Relations between two traditional allies have reached a new low after Manila warned the US that it is ending an agreement that allows American troops to set foot on the Philippines soil.President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesperson Salvador Panelo said it was done in order to be independent from Washington in military affairs.Panelo told reporters that the nation is open to signing VFAs with other countries as long as they are "mutually beneficial, not one-sided."Signed in 1998, the VFA regulates the entry of US warships, aircraft and soldiers into the Philippines. It also allows US troops to be immune from prosecution by local authorities for some crimes committed on the Philippines soil.