Ramadan added that the Jewish settlers attacked his family in front of Israeli soldiers, who in turn prevented them from leaving the house.

"Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely."

Jewish settlers today beat a 3-year-old girl and her siblings while they were at their home in the neighborhood of Tel Rumeida in Hebron (Al-Khalil).Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.As journalist and author Ramzy Baroud commented:"Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians' daily life under occupation," according to the Human Rights Group B'tselem. "Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinians casualties - injuries and fatalities - as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks".Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.