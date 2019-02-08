© MEMO



Jewish settlers set up new mobile caravans, on Wednesday, on Palestinian-owned agricultural lands between the Yaabad town and Zabda village, south of the northern occupied West Bank district of Jenin.Abu Bakr said that Israeli forces also began to set up polls with security cameras on Palestinian lands located along the main road between the Jenin and Tulkarem districts, near the illegal Israeli settlements of Hermesh and Mabu Dutan.Therefore, allowing more Palestinian lands to be seized by Israeli settlers as they see fit.Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law, with recent announcements of settlement expansion provoking condemnation from the international community.