Society's Child
Getting bolder: Illegal Israeli settlers mount 'price tag' attack on West Bank village
RT
Thu, 13 Jun 2019 19:45 UTC
A number of car tires were slashed and red graffiti was sprayed on the Al-Arbaeen Shahid mosque, the village health clinic, a house and on cars, the Einbus City Council said.
reports. The messages refer to the eviction of Jewish settlers from the nearby illegal settlement outposts of Habaladim.
Many of those evicted from Habaladim have gone to live in Yitzhar in the past. A hilltop settlement near Yitzhar was demolished by Israeli authorities earlier this month.
Einbus residents reported the overnight attack on Thursday and police are investigating.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Getting bolder: Illegal Israeli settlers mount 'price tag' attack on West Bank village
- Ice Age Farmer Report: China can't afford apples - "Fruit Freedom" lost - Grand Solar Minimum
- Russia's gold & foreign exchange reserves exceed $500 billion
- Flashback: Persian Gulf tanker attacks: Israel has silent underwater nuclear submarines
- Putin invites Indian PM Modi to be 'main guest' at Russia's Eastern Economic Forum
- New discovery about origins of multi-celled animals 'turns core theory of evolutionary biology on its head'
- India sets sights on its own space station around 2030
- 'Completely baseless': Tulsi slams US media smears against her campaign
- Julian Assange's father comforts his son in emotional jail visit - will be moving to UK to support the WikiLeaks founder
- Saudi arms sales may be at center of the next showdown between Trump and Congress
- Hailstorm, rain wreak havoc on vegetable crops and orchards in Kashmir
- Iranian leader to Japanese PM: Trump not worthy of engaging in communication
- Say hello to the Russia-China operating system
- Collective punishment: Israel introduces maritime fishing blockade on Gaza - because 'arson balloons'
- 81-year-old Arizona bank robbery suspect 'kind of wanted to get caught'
- Turkish FM rejects US demand to drop Russian S-400 deal - again - 'Nobody can give ultimatum'
- 17 killed in 24 hours due to dust storms, lightning and rain in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Putin sets the table to leave the dollar behind
- Samsung deepfake AI could fabricate a video of you from a single profile pic
- Michael Flynn hires Sidney Powell. Mueller 'pit bull' Weissmann meets his match, again
- Flashback: Persian Gulf tanker attacks: Israel has silent underwater nuclear submarines
- Putin invites Indian PM Modi to be 'main guest' at Russia's Eastern Economic Forum
- 'Completely baseless': Tulsi slams US media smears against her campaign
- Saudi arms sales may be at center of the next showdown between Trump and Congress
- Iranian leader to Japanese PM: Trump not worthy of engaging in communication
- Say hello to the Russia-China operating system
- Collective punishment: Israel introduces maritime fishing blockade on Gaza - because 'arson balloons'
- Turkish FM rejects US demand to drop Russian S-400 deal - again - 'Nobody can give ultimatum'
- Putin sets the table to leave the dollar behind
- Michael Flynn hires Sidney Powell. Mueller 'pit bull' Weissmann meets his match, again
- Putin says US-Russia relations are getting 'worse and worse'
- Pakistan wants peace with India, says resolving tensions through military is 'MADNESS'
- Turkish military requests Russian Air Force target militants in Syria's Idlib - Russia obliges
- Russia, US, Israel to hold joint security meeting in Jerusalem - Syria and Iran on the table
- Pakistan eyes arms from Russia & better ties with Moscow in 'changing' world - PM
- Texas seeks greater economic ties with China despite US trade war
- Julian Assange to appear in court after UK home secretary signs US extradition request
- Best of the Web: Another false-flag: Two more oil tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman, possibly with torpedoes
- Why didn't the Mueller Report include an investigation of Seth Rich?
- Putin fires two police generals over drug-trafficking case launched against investigative journalist Ivan Golunov
- Getting bolder: Illegal Israeli settlers mount 'price tag' attack on West Bank village
- Russia's gold & foreign exchange reserves exceed $500 billion
- Julian Assange's father comforts his son in emotional jail visit - will be moving to UK to support the WikiLeaks founder
- 81-year-old Arizona bank robbery suspect 'kind of wanted to get caught'
- Florida college student files lawsuit after being suspended for Facebook pic with gun and 'mean look'
- YouTube removes Project Veritas video on Pinterest's 'censorship of conservative views'
- Living in their vehicles has become 'the new normal' for countless Americans
- Yes, dodgeball is a 'TOOL OF OPPRESSION' - but that doesn't mean we should ban it
- Fake news fail! CNN's death spiral continues - loses one-third of primetime audience
- 20-year-old aspiring rapper shot & killed by California police (Update)
- Best of the Web: Jon Stewart lashes out at near-empty congress hearing on healthcare for 9/11 first responders: "You should be ashamed of yourselves" - UPDATE
- The 'Gay Mafia' is blocking needed church reforms, says Vatican whistleblower
- Families complain of Air Force failures in child sex abuse cases
- Riot in Memphis: US Marshalls shoot dead wanted suspect, sparking riot - Police officers injured
- Huawei looks to launch self-driving car in 2021 in move away from smartphones
- Moral decay: New York state lawmakers seek to legalize prostitution
- FBI's face recognition technology is dangerously inaccurate and a growing threat to liberty
- Flashback: What is the cost of lies? Fallout from 9/11 attacks on par with Fukushima and Chernobyl
- Jordan Peterson announces creation of free speech platform 'Thinkspot'
- Five years after IS conquest, Mosul has become 'a cemetery for the living'
- Crannogs: Neolithic artificial islands in Scotland stump archeologists
- Mysterious flooding leads to discovery of 5,000-year-old underground city in Turkey's Cappadocia
- Pristina stand-off: How Moscow blindsided NATO with 'secret Kosovo airport raid' 20 years ago
- Ancient fingerprints help unravel just who was making pots at Chaco Canyon
- Giant Pleistocene wolf discovered in Yakuti, Russia - still snarling after 40,000 years
- 3,000 year old city gates of 'Aramaic kingdom' found in Golan Heights
- Prehistoric stone engraved with horses and geometric motifs found in France
- In ancient China, pet crickets spent the winter in opulent gourds
- Three months after D-Day in 1944, French locals and American troops were on the verge of confrontation
- Hoard of the rings: Novel type of Bronze Age cereal-based product discovered
- Flashback Best of the Web: Soviets say Allied version of D-Day is a 'distortion' of history
- Victorian-era solar eclipse film restored to 4k as 19th century 'magic' meets 21st technology
- Stone artefacts from 2.6 million years ago are the earliest Homo tools ever found in Ethopia
- The 'death jars' of Laos continue to mystify
- Why conservatives should hate the Reformation (which ruined everything)
- Ancient faeces reveals early settler parasite infection
- 'Domachowo Paupers Bible': Centuries old polychrome paintings discovered under floorboards of Polish church
- Oldest-known Christian church unearthed outside Egypt's Alexandria
- 5000 year old "birdman" burial in Siberia puzzles scientists
- Possible traces of 'lost' Stone Age settlement discovered beneath the North Sea
- New discovery about origins of multi-celled animals 'turns core theory of evolutionary biology on its head'
- India sets sights on its own space station around 2030
- Samsung deepfake AI could fabricate a video of you from a single profile pic
- 'Superflares' could threaten Earth says study
- The future is here: Robot cops being developed to pull over drivers and issue tickets for offenses
- China's new high-frequency surface wave radar can reportedly detect stealth craft like the F-35
- Type A blood converted to universal donor blood with help from bacterial enzymes 'could double' blood bank supply
- Scientists discover mysterious 'mass of material' buried under Moon's South Pole-Aitken basin
- Ball lightning phenomenon theorized to be 'photon bubble' by Russian scientist
- Genetic discovery surprises support the validity of Intelligent Design
- Huawei to develop own OS to rival Android according to 'secret' plan
- Google confirms some Android smartphones had pre-installed backdoors right out of the box
- First known 'intergalactic bridge' discovered 10 million light-years away
- Too fast for slo-mo: Hairy frogfish and trap-jaw ants' bites are incredibly quick
- How simulation neurons help us understand the minds of others
- Site of biggest ever meteorite collision in the UK discovered
- Beta Taurid meteor shower may pack an unexpected punch
- Giant stellar eruption detected for the first time
- International Astronomical Union concerned about satellite 'constellations' interfering with ground-based observations
- 1 in 7000 Chance: Football field-sized asteroid could hit Earth this year
- Ice Age Farmer Report: China can't afford apples - "Fruit Freedom" lost - Grand Solar Minimum
- Hailstorm, rain wreak havoc on vegetable crops and orchards in Kashmir
- 17 killed in 24 hours due to dust storms, lightning and rain in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Rain and winds devastate plantain and cassava plantations in the Dominican Republic
- Summer snowfall for Chitral, Pakistan - at least 7 inches
- Lombardy in Italy to request state of emergency following wild weather
- Dog mauls owner in 'horrific' attack in Nowra , Australia
- 'Rainbow colored clouds' seen over northern Virginia
- Circumhorizontal arc lights up southwestern Ontario sky
- 'Fire rainbows' appear across central Pennsylvania
- Over 35,000 affected by floods in Samarinda city, East Kalimantan, Indonesia
- Lightning kills over 100 sheep in Kashmir
- Circumhorizontal arc a sign summer is right around the corner in Seattle, Washington
- As heat wave sweeps North India, Kashmir gets rare snowfall in June
- Hailstones the size of GRAPEFRUITS batter countries across Europe
- 700 Quakes hit a Key California seismic zone, and tar is literally bubbling up through the streets of Los Angeles
- High bird deaths likely due to cold weather and starvation in Campbellton, Canada
- Lightning strike kills two giraffes at a popular Florida attraction
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Infrastructure already can't cope with Grand Solar Minimum intensification
- Deadly floods hit Yemen after torrential rain
- Multiple reports of meteor fireball soaring over Brazil
- Massive meteor fireball over Adelaide, Australia
- Large Fireball Lights up Skies Over Andalucia, Southern Spain
- Driver shocked as meteor fireball flashes across south east England
- Mystery surrounds 'massive bang' in Plymouth, England
- Nighttime meteor fireball reported flying over Germany, France
- Meteor fireball captured over northern Germany
- Meteor fireball flies over La Aparecida, Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky in Australia
- Meteor fireball lights up Northern New Zealand's sky
- Meteor fireball detonates over Australia's Northern Territory, turns night into day
- Meteor fireball sails over southern Wales, UK
- Spectacular light show as meteor fireball lights up south-eastern Australia
- Home surveillance camera captures exploding meteor as it lights up sky in Seattle, Washington
- Meteor fireball seen over north-central and east Texas
- Powerful, mysterious explosion heard in Grand'Anse, Haiti likely a meteorite
- Mysterious, loud cannon-like boom heard in western Nebraska town
- Meteor fireball flies over Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, Germany, Italy and France
- Meteor fireball captured flying over central eastern Brazil
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Katingan Regency, Indonesia
- Breakfast cereals marketed to kids are loaded with glyphosate, says new report
- Monsanto paid American Council on Science and Health front group to hide evidence
- Lyme disease: The CDC's greatest coverup
- New cases of Ebola crop up in Uganda raising fears of further spreading
- Gluteomorphin: The opiate in your food
- Even low light before bed can disrupt sleep-hormone cycles
- Women exposed to light during sleep at higher risk for weight gain
- Glyphosate & Autism: Scientist Stephanie Seneff explains the indisputable link
- You're probably being tricked by 'health washing' at the grocery store
- Natural alternatives to deadly prescription opiates
- Yes, there are opiates in your food
- Super-soldier diet? Pentagon eyes controversial keto diet in bid to build more lethal warriors
- Ontario doctors warn of rising health care costs after 5G roll out
- Impossible Burger attacks Moms Across America for publishing glyphosate results
- Documentary 'Just One Drop': Countering misinformation about homeopathy
- A psychopath's dream: The plain and horrible physics and biophysics of wireless technology
- Can you do 40 pushups? Harvard scientists say your risk of heart attack is over 30 times less
- Are hair, skin and nail supplements a worthy investment?
- Understanding constipation
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #17 - Attack of the Soyboys - The Feminization of Men
- For health and well-being, spend two hours a week in nature
- The hippies were right: It's all about vibrations, man!
- Dogs mirror owner's stress
- Free will is real
- Imagination can change perception of reality on a neural level
- New discovery showing how the nervous system passes information to progeny
- Caitlin Johnstone: On authentic spirituality
- How listening to music 'significantly impairs' creativity
- Stoic practices that can make us happier ...or less unhappy
- Men more likely than women to face mental illness and substance abuse
- Research helps shed new light on circadian clocks
- The Healing Power of Gardens: Oliver Sacks on the Psychological and Physiological Consolations of Nature
- What does it mean to suffer consciously?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Transformation or Degradation? The Many Faces of Suffering
- Illeism: New research finds this ancient rhetorical trick leads to wiser reasoning
- Research reveals majority of atheists believe in a supernatural phenomenon or entity despite their trust in science
- Misology: The hatred of reason and argument deprives us of truth and knowledge
- The vagus nerve is the key to well-being
- Jordan Peterson: 'Jesus was the only true Christian - Catholicism is as sane as people can get'
- New neurons form in the brain into the tenth decade of life
- David Paulides: 'Bow hunters are now being found in bizarre circumstances'
- 'Wow, what is that?' Navy pilots report Unexplained Flying Objects
- 'Look at it fly!': Navy pilots report seeing UFOs
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Drone films site of mysterious death of Russian hikers 60 years ago as probe reopened
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica, claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Flashback: 50-foot dead parrot placed in Potters Field Park as London celebrates Monty Python reunion
- Vatican announces new changes to the Lord's prayer
- Stunned Finnish Coast Guard spots '3-headed sea monster'... turns out to be a 'Russian yacht'
- Giant 'Yoshi the Fish' helps keep Indian beach clean
- Key asset: Police dog sniffs out car keys lost in woman's backyard
- Google deploys squads to destroy offensive books, videos, websites
- Curious shark checks out swimmer at Panama City, Florida beach
- Hillary refers to herself 106 times during high school graduation speech
- Bolton announces 7 new wars in honor of Memorial Day
- 'Hot podium guy for PM': Twitter hails unlikely successor to Theresa May
- New York Times wins Pulitzer for publishing blatant lies
- Satire: Facebook claims party celebrating Candace Owens's suspension was 'honest mistake'
- "Only we are allowed to spy on people" says Google
- 'Trump, Russia, possible collusion' - fake news pundits' hysteria set to music
- No dairy projectiles: Cops ask McDonald's to halt milkshake sales while Farage is in town
- Puppy-loving president of Turkmenistan gifts military with delightful dogs
- In celebration of Russia's taste for speed and legendary bad roads, 'tractor racing' poised to become 'new national sport'
- Grand Theft Ursus: Cheeky bear leaves Russian hunters without food
- Confusion: Biden says 'Margaret Thatcher' called him with concerns about Trump
- Twitter has 'whale of a time' over the Russian 'spy whale'
'Night-shining' clouds above London, England, 9 June 2019
Quote of the Day
If you don't read the newspaper, you're uninformed. If you do read it, you're misinformed.
- Mark Twain
Recent Comments
They promptly named the three heads, Bernie, Biden, and Beto!
Some people seem to assume the cops are lying here and planted a gun. The state of the extreme left in the usa since trump was elected has been...
Of course it would be a pit bull.
You can't prevent a country that has nukes from using them? What will happen on that day when nuclear weapons ARE used will be that the bombed...
At least round here, a suit is filed. I like to think/hope the suit will win. She's violating Rule #1 of firearm handling: Never point a pistol...
Comment: When an illegal Israeli squatter gets of scot free in the murder of a baby, then anything else seems possible.